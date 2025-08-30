Experienced Automotive Software Engineer
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-08-30
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
AVL in Sweden is now looking for a motivated engineer for the Software department in Liljeholmen. We have customer projects and assignments within Software for AD/ADAS, Electric Drive Systems, ICE, HiL/Testing Environment Development etc.
Responsibilities:
* Development of innovative strategies and functions for vehicle systems using modern tools
* Analyze and evalute new/exisiting concepts and solutions
* Technical support for customer projects as well as in internal projects
* Identification of developments in the area of responsibility
• Minimum Bachelor's degree in Electrical / Electronics / Software, Vehicle engineering or comparable. Preferably Master
* At least 2 year of professional and industry experience
* A genuine interest in automotive systems
* Technical control and architecture skills
* Knowledge in MATLAB/Simulink, C/C++/Python
* HiL system knowledge e.g. dSpace, ETAS
* Fluent in English
Meriting:
* Agile/Scrum methods and processes
* Understanding and awareness of ISO26262
* Driver license B (C and/or D preferred)
* Knowledge of automotive function development process, e.g. V-Cycle, Agile
* E-Drive product (E-Motor, Inverter, DC-DC converter) development experience, SW and/or HW
