Experienced Auditors To Kpmg Sweden

Are you an auditor with a few years of experience?
At KPMG, you get to work with the country's most exciting companies and organizations - Swedish and international. Working in a broad and internationally leading firm like KPMG means that you help our customers succeed. In addition, you and your colleagues get enormous opportunities to develop and create your own future. We are looking for motivated and committed employees to the office in Stockholm!
You have 2-8 years of experience of auditing preferably from Big Four. You are authorized or aiming for an authorization. It's positive if you have international experience. You are responsive, easy to communicate with and have the interest, willingness and ability to help others and deliver solutions. We are happy to see that you are business oriented. You have a flexible approach, like to work from several perspectives and see opportunities for change.
What we offer?
We invest wholeheartedly in your personal development and want you to feel that you are challenged in your work and that you build on your skills continuously. We have good development opportunities, and we offer you a varied and responsible job with close customer contacts and in collaboration with professional colleagues both in Sweden and abroad, in a company that has a great impact on society. Our employees are our face to the outside world and our customers choose KPMG as a partner due to our professional ethics, our commitment to assignments and high quality in our deliveries. With us, you get to work proactively to deliver industry-specific services that create added value for our customers.
Do you want to make a difference with us?
If you want to know more about the position before you apply, please do not hesitate to contact the responsible recruiter Mikaela Bohman through mikaela.bohman@kpmg.se
KPMG is a company for people who want to make a difference. We are one of the world's leading professional services companies and a partner our clients depend on in the fast-paced world they are a part of. We provide insight and guidance on their journeys. This may mean organizational change for their company as a whole, or just parts of it. It may relate to their working methods, how to deal with potential risks, cyber threats or how to maximize user experience in a digitized world. We are also experts in analysis, M&A, auditing and tax to name just a few of our professional skills.
At KPMG, we work actively to maintain diversity and gender equality throughout the organization. Diversity brings perspectives that enrich our culture and add value for our clients and society alike. We believe in an inclusive culture that respects people for who they are and allows them to be themselves. Because this is at the heart of what we believe, we welcome applicants with different backgrounds and experiences.
In Sweden you will have 1,650 colleagues and 350 more in Lithuania and Latvia, which means there are 2,000 of us in the company. You will be part of KPMG's worldwide network of more than 200,000 people. Ersättning
