Experience Marketing Manager PL WB &SDA
2025-08-29
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together .Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role
At Electrolux we provide consumers with holistic experiences made up of products, accessories, consumables, services, and technology, that makes a positive impact in our consumers lives and to the planet. The role of Experience Marketing is to be the cross-functional connection for the end-to-end articulation of these experiences, from ideation, to launch, through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans - together with the entire Product Line & Marketing organization.
The Experience Marketing Manager will, as part of the Experience Marketing Team BA Europe & APMEA, be responsible for leading commercial consumer experience projects. Working closely with Global Innovation and Regional Product Line, Central Marketing and the Commercial Area teams, to ensure that our experiences reach the consumers with high impact and deliver commercial value through strong go-to-market strategy and plans.
As Experience Marketing Manager you will be an integral contributor and representor of the region. You work with markets, consumer insights and in close collaboration with Global Innovation Marketers to create compelling product experiences through the commercial launches in the region. You capture category needs and consumer insights and support developing consumer-centric and innovative experiences in alignment with the Product Line vision, brand strategies, communication platforms, and sustainability targets.
Furthermore you:
Work with Product Line (commercial), Group Product Line (innovation), R&D, and Design to ensure that Group-led range laddering is supported by strong, relevant claims.
Brief in & review Commercial Launch and/or Campaign deliverables (the "what") to ensure impactful and differentiated marketing assets and securing red thread within marketing launch toolbox for launches.
Work cross-functionally to secure launch excellence towards target audiences.
Work with Commercial Areas PL and Consumer Marketing Activation to enable execution of competitive launches delivering on our commercial objectives, in line with the Master Marketing Plan.
Ensure full alignment with Product Line and R&D on execution through joint checkpoints.
Work with Legal to validate and approve Claims and provide feedback to Global Experience Marketing and Global Innovation Product Line.
Contribute to the consolidate input from Experience Marketing into the Innovation Triangle team and Innovation process.
Support the Events team to ensure that our storytelling and experiences come alive at key events.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
5-7+ year's professional experience in consumer-driven companies in either product, marketing, or business development functions with proven results, with international exposure.
Experience in FMCG is considered as a plus.
Experience working with consumer insights.
Team player with strong communication skills.
Project management skills and experience.
Ability to manage different stakeholders.
