Executive Assistant to CEO
2024-06-24
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled Executive Assistant to our CEObased in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the role.As Executive Assistant for our CEO, you will play a important role in supporting in a variety of tasks. Everything from arranging travel and coordinating the calendar to managing projects bot internal and external,and various administrative duties. The focus of this job is communication, coordination, and administration.You will also:
Manage and organize the CEO's calendar, ensuring efficient scheduling and effective time management
Handle administrative tasks related to the CEO
Serve as project manager for internal and external activities
Plan and coordinate detailed logistics for example travels and events
Facilitate internal communications within the organization
Collaborate closely with various departments and stakeholders
Be present at meetings and be responsible for taking detailed notes
The role will include business travels
Skills and Requirements:
Experience in a similar role involving planning, coordination, and administration
Strong time management and organizational skills
Administrative experience with excellent writing skills
Ability to manage various stakeholders with a strong business mindset
Skills in communication and structuring
Fluent in English
It is also, it is a plus, but not a must, if you have a background from the energy sector
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
