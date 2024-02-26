Executive Assistant
2024-02-26
Key details
Job title - Executive Assistant
Company - Red Door Analytics AB
Location- Stockholm, Sweden (hybrid negotiable)
Salary - Competitive salary, company pension, and other benefits
Job type - 75-100% permanent (after 6 month probationary period) position
Start date - Negotiable
About Red Door Analytics
Red Door Analytics is a privately owned consulting company based in Stockholm, Sweden, with strong growth and profitability. Our clients are national and international medical researchers, pharmaceutical companies and tech companies. We offer a wide range of services to our clients, from statistical consulting to software development, as well as development and delivery of expert biostatistics training courses.
At Red Door Analytics we have an elite team of experienced biostatisticians thriving in statistically challenging projects, fostered in an environment of collaboration and skills development. Our team currently consists of six research-active biostatisticians, and a wider network of academic partners. We are an international team with English as our work language.
Role and responsibilities
We are now looking for a reliable Executive Assistant to work closely with our CEO, ensuring the rest of the team has adequate support to work efficiently.
Specifically, the role entails the following responsibilities:
Office management, including keeping stock of office supplies and placing orders when necessary.
Travel arrangements for our team.
Management of expenses, liaising with external finance and HR consultants.
Administration of online and in-person training courses, such as booking venues and keeping track of registrations.
The Executive Assistant is also expected to, together with the CEO and Directors, support marketing work, and assist with our website and social media posts.
Role requirements
The ideal candidate will have a minimum of two years previous experience working with similar tasks, and be competent in prioritising and working with little supervision. They will be self-motivated, trustworthy, and communicate clearly and professionally. They will ensure smooth running of the office and contribute to sustainable growth. The role is new, and as such offers a possibility to adapt to the right person. We especially value long-term commitment and a desire to grow with the company.
Salary & benefits
We offer a competitive salary and a comprehensive package of benefits to our team members.
