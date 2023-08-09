Executive Assistant - 1 year Fixed term contract
2023-08-09
This is a 1 year Fixed term contract.
Are you a polished, well organised, flexible Executive assistant looking for a new role? Well look no further, we at King have a great opportunity for you!
As an Executive Assistant at King, you'll work in a dynamic and fast paced environment where no two days are the same.
You'll provide a specialist support service to Executives and Key Leaders working and interacting with their team. Your role is not just to provide support but finding ways to go above the standard tasks expected of an Executive Assistant
You provide dedicated highly confidential support and prepared for everyday scenarios that come your way.
You always provide an excellent level of customer service demonstrating a positive image of King; you maintain an amazing level of professionalism acting with tact and confidentiality where appropriate.
You research, recommend, own and implement courses of action on challenging administrative matters.
You coordinate calendars and arrange often complex travel arrangements with good knowledge on time-zones and visa requirements and organise diary management resolving priorities, filing and all other relevant areas as necessary, which may include executives' personal calendars.
You act, prepare, draft and/or respond to correspondence on behalf of the Leader/ executive.
You schedule meetings, arranging technology, refreshments, seating and taking minutes if required to do so.
You anticipate key issues prior to becoming urgent, leading to resolution. Respond to requests for information and support specific areas of work
Adopt a highly organised approach to multitasking in order to organise and schedule people, rooms, travel and other resources to support the business/ Leaders.
Organise and run events and projects relevant to area of work
Where appropriate apply relevant Company processes e.g completion of expense reports etc.
Your attention to detail, promptness and effective communication skills are at the highest standard.
Skills to create thrills
Experience of handling multiple demands and successfully prioritising workload
Strong communicator with the ability to easily connect with people both in person and virtually - Friendly, outgoing, professional, and polite
Superbly organised and dedicated with excellent co-ordination and prioritisation skills
Able to work autonomously, with minimal supervision and take initiative
Collaborative, great teammate, ability to form good relationships with colleagues (internally & externally)
A flexible approach to work in order to meet the demands of the role and the business
A great saga needs all sorts of heroes. King strives to be a place where everyone can be their most authentic self. We recognise that diversity, equity and inclusion is a vital and continuous conversation, and that impactful change only happens when we all come together. It's our mission to build a diverse and inclusive Kingdom for our people, players, and community.
