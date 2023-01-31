Executive Administrator Assistant to Oatly 's HQ
2023-01-31
Dear potential new colleague,
We don't have the answers to everything. Why is the sky blue? Anyone's guess (although the scientists of the world probably have something to say here). But one question we think we do have the answer to - how do we fix a broken planetary food system? We have two answers to that. One is 'OATS!' and the other is 'YOU!'
You?? Yes! You. And we need your administration skills. The sustainability revolution isn't going to happen by itself, we need all the help we can get. So if making the world a more sustainable place and trying to avert climate catastrophe is the kind of thing that gets you up in the morning, then read on!
You will be a beating heart for us, supporting the organization in its day-to-day operations. You will closely support members of the global management team. The role is agile and broad, ranging from being a pure calendar management pro, planning and coordinating meetings. Assist with making meetings, events & conferences shine. You master the communication with internal and external stakeholders from different cultures and corners of the globe. This is a very practical role with a lot of focus on problem-solving and a high focus on task completion!
As someone who cares for the planet, you will have varying tasks that changes from day to day. Here's the kind of thing you'd do:
Give administrative support/assist to Executive Assistant with administrative task
Manage and maintain calendars, with a focus on scheduling and stakeholder management
Prepare and book meetings, agendas, and follow-up on action points
Book business travel arrangements, including flights, transportation, and lodgings, handling and communicating required documentation
Coordinate calendars in order to schedule both internal and external meetings
Booking of conferences and venues
Financials such as credit card reconciliations and expense reports
You will be reporting to our Executive Assistant and be based at Malmö HQ
Are you the Oatsome person we are looking for?
To be successful in this position, we are looking for someone with at least three years of similar roles with a strong connection to administration and service, where assisting with the coordination of projects has been a vital part of your day.
Education is important, but for this position, experience is vital. You are a practical problem solver who has experience from an international environment, knows the importance of your role, the worth of nurturing relations, and is brave enough to exist with us in this ever-changing universe of ours.
We believe that you have a positive "can-do" attitude and are prestigeless. You have the ability to lead yourself and create a structure where there are currently pockets of chaos and can work flexible working hours. You speak and write English and Swedish fluently, and you have used both languages in business-related situations.
Here are the qualities we're looking for... do you recognize them in yourself:
• Digital competence, as you primarily will be working digitally in Office365
• Great skills in communication, administration and handling information
• Experience in organizing external and internal meetings and events
• Good experience of business travel arrangements, including handling documentation and requirements
• High levels of discretion, integrity and professionalism are essential
• Good initiative, time and workload management
• Masterful attention to details and thrives in a fast paced dynamic environment with a lot of things going on simultaneously
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Come join us
We welcome oat nerds from all backgrounds that think sustainability, health and transparency are mega important. So send in that CV, cross your fingers and whisper a little prayer to the powers that be. It will be fun, or at least a good time. Promise!
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. Good luck!
Please apply no later than 2023-02-16
