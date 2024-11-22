Executive Administrator
2024-11-22
Life Science startup company looking for an Executive Administrator with experience from Life Science
Are you a highly organized, proactive, and detail-oriented professional looking to make a significant impact in the Life Science industry? Join our dynamic team at Capillon Analytics, a cutting-edge medical device startup dedicated to revolutionizing Cancer diagnostics. If yes, then you are welcome to apply to us! You will belong to a competent and dedicated multi-disciplinary team that are in the transition from university research to the private market.
About Us:
Capillon Analytics AB is a startup biotechnology company with groundbreaking technology based in Medicon Village in Lund. Our multidisciplinary team consists of leading experts within the field both from Academia and Life Science industry. At Capillon we are passionate about developing innovative diagnostic solutions that can help save people's lives. As a startup, we offer a fast-paced, collaborative, and growth-oriented environment where your contributions will directly influence our success.
The opportunity
We are looking for an Executive Administrator to support our CEO and Head of Development. You will become the right hand of these managers and provide executive support to maintain a high level of quality in all we do. Quality, creativity and teamwork are values we live by.
You will be the spider in the web, with a broad range of duties including organizing and managing tasks related to Regulatory Affairs (RA), Quality Assurance (QA), economy and orders as well as taking care of daily office tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide comprehensive administrative support to the executive managers and the team, including office administration tasks such as:
coordinating travel arrangements
handling invoices and invoicing
ordering consumables
contact with the landlord
maintenance of administration systems, e.g. HR, salaries.
accountancy-related tasks
managing the digital platforms for communication, storage, visualizations.
Prepare and edit scientific protocols, reports, and presentations with a high level of accuracy and professionalism.
RA/QA related tasks.
Support the planning and execution of company events and meetings incl MoM.
Create, develop and update organization charts, process maps, web page etc.
Administrative tasks in our eQMS, ELN and LIMS.
Your background
It is required for the position that you have the following:
Experience in administrative role reporting directly to upper management, or experience from setting up quality systems and establishing procedures at a startup company, e.g. at biotechnology company, law firm or in a regulated environment, or experience with QA/RA as assistant or relevant position.
Great written and verbal communication skills, in Swedish and English.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other office productivity tools.
It is considered as an asset that you have:
Experience of working with eQMS systems and Medical Devices.
Experience with or aptitude to learn new software and systems.
Experience from within a clinical setting.
Personal characteristics
Flexible, service-minded team player with a can-do attitude willing to adapt to changes and enjoys challenging tasks.
You really enjoy drift and take pride in operations being in order and correct.
Time-management skills and the ability to organize, prioritize and coordinate multiple tasks at once.
You thrive in an environment where the pace and quality demands are high.
Service minded.
If you have a strong proven background as executive assistant and want to explore and develop your skills within QA/RA or if you have a background as QA/RA assistant but feel that you are stuck in that box and want to mix this with a variety of other tasks as an executive administrator, this is a great opportunity for you!
About the position
Full time position with start as soon as possible. Applications will be handled continuously so don't hesitate to apply. Please send your CV with 2-3 references to henrik@capillonanalytics.com
at the latest the 9th of December 2024.
For questions about the position
Head of Development, Henrik Lindblom e-mail: henrik@capillonanalytics.com
CEO, Emma Hammarlund, E-mail: emma@capillonanalytics.com Så ansöker du
