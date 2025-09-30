Event and Marketing Manager
Jost Umeå AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Umeå Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Umeå
2025-09-30
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jost Umeå AB i Umeå
Do you want to take part in exciting projects and are you looking for opportunities to travel? We are now looking for an Event and Marketing Manager who will play a key role in shaping and executing marketing and communication initiatives.
In this role, you will plan, lead, and optimize activities that strengthen our market presence, drive engagement, and create memorable experiences for our target audiences. Does this sound like your next career step? We look forward to your application!
About the role
As Event and Marketing Manager, you will:
Develop and implement marketing and event plans aligned with business objectives.
Take ownership of planning, execution, and follow-up of events - physical, digital, and hybrid.
Collaborate with internal teams, partners, and vendors to ensure seamless delivery from logistics to content and promotion.
Drive marketing campaigns, create engaging messaging, and develop materials to boost awareness and attendance.
Manage budgets, timelines, and reporting.
Provide insights and recommendations based on post-event analysis.
The role is located in Umeå, Sweden and you will have to opportunity to work 2 days a week from home.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who has:
3-5 years of experience in event planning, coordination, or project management, preferably from an agency or corporate environment.
A proven track record of successful events such as conferences, trade shows, or product launches.
Experience in developing and executing marketing activities such as developing promotional materials.
Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
Solid understanding of digital marketing, social media, and modern event plattforms.
Experience in budget ownership and financial follow-up.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, in English (Swedish or other languages are a plus).
Bonus: experience with design tools such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or InDesign.
What can we offer? At JOST Umeå you get to work in an international environment for a world-leading company. Our employees describe the atmosphere with us as familiar between colleagues, both within and between departments. In terms of work, there is great freedom under responsibility, short decision paths and great opportunities to develop.
Working with us means being part of a team with strong forward thinking, drive and ambition - always with the customer's best interests in focus. We work for our customers to be met by high quality products and it is important for us to be innovative in the industry. Through technological development at the forefront, we contribute to the agriculture of the future.
As employee benefits, we offer flexible working hours as we think that it is important for our employees to be able to adapt the work to what suits each individual's life situation. We also offer wellness grants and massage at our workplaces. We also offer the possibility of a benefit bike and private health insurance.
As we want to increase our diversity, we especially welcome applicants with different genders and backgrounds.
To ensure a safe and secure work environment, we conduct background checks in connection with recruitment and apply random drug tests at our workplace.
Your Application
For more information about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact recruiting manager Endora Comer-Arldt at phone: 090-17 04 59. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Linnea Östensson, HR, at phone: 090-17 04 11. Please submit your application, the last application date is 19th of October, 2025. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jost Umeå AB
(org.nr 556081-0482), http://www.quicke.nu Arbetsplats
Jost Umeå Kontakt
Linnéa Östensson linnea.ostensson@alo.se Jobbnummer
9534028