Evaporation System Service Developer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2025-02-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Evaporation System Service Developer
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Who you are
You have a strong commercial mindset and a passion for delivering results. As a natural team player, you thrive on collaboration and enjoy building relationships within the industry. Your proactive approach and service-minded attitude allow you to seize opportunities and turn them into successes. You focus on long-term growth, bringing dedication and persistence to everything you do. With excellent self-leadership, you are motivated by meaningful customer interactions and making a lasting impact
About the job
Evaporation Systems, Business Unit Food Systems are in constantly development of our service portfolio and great ambition for the next 2 years. We are looking for a Business Developer to drive further growth within the Evaporation System Service Business. You will be part of the Global Service team, BU FOS, and with a great focus in sustainability, and together with our customers, support to minimize the CO2 impact. The successful candidate will have background and knowledge of the business development, passion for sales, easy to make network and drive for growth. We are on an exciting journey, with a solid installed base, and in portfolio development to support our customers offering our service solutions for the evaporation system process line. As Business developer, you will be instrumental in setting the direction, developing plans and implementing actions to drive continued growth, increased market share and developing lasting relations with key customers around the world. It's expected 20-30 travel days per year.
Your key responsibilities
* Drive growth through installed base analysis
* Understanding of market demands and customer needs
* Growth initiative developed in close cooperation with sales companies
* Prioritized customer support according to our strategy
* Close cooperation with colleagues in Service and CS
* Responsible for technical solutions and designs of customer-specific development projects
* Support all stages of the sales process, technically and commercially, including quotes preparation for Sales Companies
The position is based in our office in Lund. Additional locate in Söborg
What you know:
* Degree in Engineering or related field.
* 3 years of experience in B2B business, preferably in the food industry. Project Sales is a strong advantage
* Understanding of Alfa Laval Service Business it's an advantage. Strong consultative approach and communication skills.
* Fluency in English, both written and verbal. Knowledge of another language it's an advantage
* Solid understanding of long-term business development and technical challenges.
Comfortable in cross-cultural, global team environments.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay. Selection and interviews will be ongoing continuously.
The last day to apply is 21st February 2025. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "d37d879493c27500". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9148058