Estimator
2022-12-14
Oresund Drydocks is looking for new estimators
The estimator role is a crucial part of the process that starts with inquiries received from shipowners and ends with a successful re-delivery of a vessel on-time. The estimator role is to calculate quotations, working together with the responsible salesperson securing the order.
The Sales/estimator department today consists of six people including the Chief Commercial Officer. You will report to the CCO.
Since the group is quite small you have an opportunity to develop your skills and to be a part of developing the company's processes and routines within the department.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
As an Estimator, you run the process from receiving the tender documentation to delivery of the completed quotation and will work on pricing our projects based on technical descriptions, material and subcontractor offers, drawings and sometimes pre-inspection onboard vessels if needed.
You compile documentation for subcontractors and make technical specifications for procurement. As the role also involves contact with customers, contractors, suppliers and internal departments, social skills are valued. The work is independent and requires you to keep several projects ongoing at the same time.
Required Education & Expertise:
• Bachelor's degree or a minimum three 3 years of experience in budget/planning/estimating within a shipyard or industrial company is preferred
• Ability to operate major Microsoft Office applications
• B driving license
• English both in speech and writing is mandatory
• Swedish both in speech and writing is mandatory
• Knowledge in ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and OHSAS 45001
Personal characteristics:
• Business minded and solution oriented
• Flexible and thriving in an environment with many different cultures
• Accurate and structured
• Ability to work towards given goals and deadlines
If you are interested in the position, please send your application to ansokan@oddab.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
http://www.oddab.eu
