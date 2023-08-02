ESG Controller
2023-08-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Interested in creating the benchmark within a growing field? Scania has an exciting job offer for an ESG controller to join our ESG function within Corporate control.
The ESG area (Environment, social and governance) is increasingly important within the business ecosystem. With a fast growing demand from stakeholders such as investors and insurance providers as well as customers it is of increasing importance, and influencing investment decisions, share prices, cost of capital and export credits. With new legal demands on reporting the importance will continuing to grow.
The aim of future legislation is that ESG information shall have the same level of quality and assurance as financial information and data. This requires redesign and new thinking of the way of working within ESG reporting.
During 2023 Scania is therefore focusing on strengthening the newly established ESG function with a ESG controller to drive and develop Scanias ESG reporting process and follow-up.
Job description
As an ESG controller you will report to the Head of ESG and you will be part of the further development and execution of Scanias's way of working within ESG.
You will work closely and have interfaces with other functions both within finance and business control as well as other functions such as sustainability, environment, HR, communication and compliance. This will also involve close collaboration and contact with the ESG function at TRATON group. You will be a key part in developing Scania's ability to source, aggregate and interpret ESG data and connect it with the financial figures and results. The Scania ESG team owns the process for the formal Sustainability report as well as the assurance process.
As this is a new role within a growing field your role will develop together with the ESG function and ESG area. In this position you also have a unique chance to build an extensive network within the Scania Group.
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Staying updated on what is happening within the ESG arena and support in translating to what it means for Scania operations
• Integration of new requirements on ESG within the reporting process
• Drive ESG reporting
• Develop and define the reporting process for monthly reporting
• Quality assurance of ESG reporting data
• Consolidation of ESG data for the Scania group
• Develop Reports and follow-up process to management
• Coordinating the process for the formal Sustainability report within the Annual and Sustainability report as well as the assurance process
• Support in creation of Green Bond related reporting such as yearly Impact reports
What we are looking for:
• Bachelor's degree or above within relevant area
• Experience in ESG reporting, ratings and its related frameworks such as TCFD, Taxonomy, CSRD as well as an understanding of related regulatory landscape
• Experience and understanding from financial reporting and/or control (IFRS)
• Ability to set up processes and work effectively in a team environment, as well as independently
• Experience from working in financial systems, ESG systems or BI tools is valued
• Excellent English, both written and oral skills and experienced Excel/Power point user.
We see that the person we are looking for can either come from the sustainability or ESG arena or from the financial reporting or controller side, experience from both perspectives is appreciated.
Personal success factors:
The person we are looking for has a genuine interest in the business of Scania, in value creation and in developing and setting the benchmark within the ESG area. You have a positive attitude with a high level of responsibility. When faced with challenges you are curious and dare to try new methods. You enjoy working cross-functionally and dynamically across the organisation. You have a passion for sustainability, its interlinkages with finance and the Scania mission of driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Application
Your application should include a CV and Cover letter. Please apply no later than August 15th. A background check might be conducted for this position.
A background check may be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
