Equipment and EMR Manager Nordics Area
2025-07-21
Are you the talented leader who will inspire a highly capable and engaged team of international professionals, and act as sparring partner of Nordics Area leadership team?
Join us and be part of our purpose: Improving life for all by integrating the world.
Equipment and EMR Manager Nordics Area
You will have a great team with deep expertise, so you don't need to be technical savvy for empty container operations or industry. But you will need to have the ambition to learn, connect the business insights and translate them into best customer outcomes in cost efficient way. To achieve this, you need to be genuine people-person to earn the hearths of your team/stakeholders, and you also have to be brave enough to improve everything around you. by challenging status quo.
Below you will find further details and hygiene of the job, but above is how success looks like for the role. If you dare, this is the right job with all positive enablers for you and we are looking to meet you!
Detailed Job Description
As Empty Container & EMR Manager for Nordics Area you will be responsible for all Empty Container Inventory ('Equipment') and Equipment
Maintenance and Repair ('EMR') activities within Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Baltics.
This is a highly visible job which offers the opportunity to interact with leadership teams across Nordics, with the Area commercial organizations, with other operational organizations and Centre functions.
You will support and serve a team of highly capable people. Your main goal will be to enable their personal growth and engagement, whilst delivering on the business results. You will be truly successful only if you engage them to be true business optimizers.
Your team needs to deliver a high customer experience by making sure equipment, in the right conditions and the right time (on time in full), is available to cover the needs of customers, while managing the trade-off between availability and cost. The team needs to properly understand the customer requirements by maintaining good communication and collaboration with the commercial teams. They will also work with the supply side, coordinating with the rest of the operational fulfilment teams, to ensure the plans are successfully delivering the required availability. Your team is a key enabler for the areas to fulfil their business plan and you only win when the area wins.
You will be collaborating in setting the right policies which impact equipment steering and you will play a crucial role in defining the depot network footprint. Your team also will take care of the assets: maintenance & repair of damaged units will be tied into the same plan and your teams will manage a network of vendors and their performance towards the highest quality and speed, to minimize asset off time, whilst driving down cost.
You will be accountable for:
Engagement of your team
Delivering high quality service to customers, the right number of containers to meet demand commitments,
Optimizing asset utilization
Reducing empty handling cost, empty positioning and EMR costs
Developing a depot and repairs shop strategy
Your success will be measured by:
• Customer satisfaction
• Team transformation and engagement
• Empty variable unit cost (Imbalance cost)
Desired competencies we are looking for the role are:
• Inspirational leader
• A big hearth with full of empathy
• Enthusiasm for servicing customers
• Get things done with can-do mindset
• Ability to collaborate in matrix organizations and influence without authority
• Skilled in processing data and extracting insights
• Able to communicate clearly, precisely, succinctly and fact based
• Leadership experience with more than 5 direct reports
• 5+ year experience within corporate environment
• Fluent English
• Bachelor degree
Location: The position is placed in Gothenburg, Sweden.
At Maersk, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and bring their whole selves to work. We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
