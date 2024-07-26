Environmental Engineer
Axis Communications AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Lund Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Lund
2024-07-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Environmental Engineer
Do you want to contribute to making the world a better place through systematic, data driven and hands-on sustainability development? Axis is currently looking for another Environmental Engineer to join our fantastic Environment & Supply Chain Sustainability team at Axis Communications' headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
Axis is an international company characterized by innovation, technology and growth. We are also a value-driven company with a clear ethical compass and with an ambition to lead the way in our industry regarding sustainability. The Environment & Supply Chain Sustainability group is a team of eight talented individuals organized within Operations. We drive the environmental strategy for the entire company and the full sustainability agenda linked to our supply chain.
What will you do here as an Environmental Engineer?
As Environmental Engineer at Axis you will play an important role in our efforts to be the industry leader in sustainability. In your role, you will collaborate with a large part of the organization within Axis as well as with international suppliers and customers. You will, among other things:
* Audit and develop our suppliers from sustainability perspective to ensure human rights, labour rights and environmental protection.
* Develop our processes and data collection capabilities in line with the CSRD requirements.
* Educate the organization and our suppliers in sustainability matters.
* Drive change activities related to the area of responsibility to ensure that Axis remains at the forefront.
The role may involve approximately 40 days of international travel per year.
Who are we looking for?
As a person you have:
* Strong self-motivation and you set and achieve tough personal goals.
* Excellent cooperation skills and you contribute to a positive and open working climate across organizational borders.
* Excellent communication skills and you are fluent in English, both orally and in writing.
* An analytical mindset and you easily switch between attention to detail and strategic thinking.
* Ability to visualize and bring structure to abstract processes.
We would love to hear that you have:
* A university degree in environmental/sustainability management, chemistry or human rights law.
* Work experience from environmental management and supplier development at a product development or manufacturing company and in an international context.
* Experience from implementing CSRD and/or CSDDD in a company.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee.
You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion
Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any further questions, just reach out to the recruiting manager Carl Trotzig +46 46 2721800.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120926". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8813001