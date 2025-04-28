Environmental and Safety Manager
2025-04-28
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into a role where you'll lead the charge in creating a safer, more sustainable, and efficient workplace. As the EHS Manager at Siemens Energy AB, you'll collaborate with teams across Project Management, Service Operations, and Sales to ensure compliance, drive impactful initiatives, and foster a culture of excellence. From implementing strategies for occupational health and safety to managing environmental sustainability and crisis response, your work will directly contribute to achieving business goals and supporting the energy transition. This is your opportunity to make a meaningful impact while advancing your career in a dynamic and innovative environment.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Lead and drive EHS initiatives across Siemens Energy AB, ensuring compliance with policies and governance requirements.
* Implement strategies to enhance workplace and project safety, environmental sustainability, and crisis management.
* Monitor safety metrics, manage incident investigations, and support the deployment of EHS programs to achieve business goals.
* Collaborate with internal teams to raise awareness, provide training, and mentor colleagues to meet EHS targets and streamline processes.
* Partner with regional EQS resources to align EHS activities with organizational objectives and customer needs.
What You Bring
* A relevant academic degree, preferably in engineering, and solid experience in EHS.
* Expertise in EHS risk management, root cause analysis, auditing, and ISO standards (ISO 45001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001).
* Strong knowledge of injury prevention methodologies, high-risk work activities, and continuous improvement concepts.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English, with additional languages as a plus.
* A customer-oriented mindset, excellent communication skills, and the flexibility to travel within Sweden and the Nordic countries.
About the Team
Our Grid Technology division enables a reliable, sustainable, and digital grid. The power grid is the backbone of the energy transition. Siemens Energy offers a leading portfolio and solutions in HVDC transmission, grid stabilization and storage, high voltage switchgears and transformers, and digital grid technology.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 273304 not later than 2025-05-31.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Niklas Grönroos on niklas.gronroos@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
Location: Västerås
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Jan Lundgren jan.h.lundgren@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
