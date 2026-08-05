Environment, Health and Safety Specialist
Avaron AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Göteborg Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Göteborg
2026-08-05
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in shaping how a global automotive organization works with environment, health and safety across its own operations, markets and workshops. This is a broad role where you combine compliance, work environment management and sustainability with hands-on support to managers and close collaboration with HR and sustainability teams.
You will help build structure, strengthen awareness and make sure EHS is part of daily operations as well as larger organizational and market-related initiatives. The role spans both strategic improvement and operational follow-up, with responsibility for processes, training, reporting and dialogue with relevant authorities. It is an exciting opportunity if you want wide ownership and the chance to influence EHS ways of working in an international setting.
Job DescriptionYou will establish and maintain structured EHS management processes across the organization and its own operations.
You will ensure compliance with applicable EHS legislation, including Swedish work environment legislation and the Swedish Environmental Code.
You will support managers with risk assessments and the implementation of relevant actions.
You will drive systematic work environment management, including SAM and OSA, and help embed these practices in daily operations.
You will own the incident and near-miss process, including reporting, investigation and follow-up.
You will deliver training, guidance and practical tools within work environment topics such as SAM, OSA and ergonomics.
You will monitor, analyze and report on key work environment metrics to create visibility and support continuous improvement.
You will coordinate work environment forums, safety rounds and structured follow-up activities.
You will collaborate with HR and other functions to integrate work environment practices into operational work and organizational changes.
You will manage sustainability compliance processes and maintain the sustainability compliance matrix.
You will handle dialogue and reporting to authorities related to EHS matters, including permits.
You will drive adherence to ISO14001 and coordinate certification-related activities such as audits, corrective action plans and management reviews.
You will manage the systems and tools needed to support EHS and legal compliance.
Requirements3-5 years of experience working with work environment, EHS, compliance or related areas in a complex organization.
Experience working with EHS at large scale in global companies.
Experience with systematic work environment management (SAM) and organizational and social work environment (OSA).
Experience working with incident management, investigations and follow-up processes.
Fluent Swedish and English.
You work in a structured, thorough and methodical way and communicate well across functions.
You are self-driven and motivated by environment, work environment, health and safety.
Nice to haveGood understanding of Swedish work environment legislation, environmental legislation and ISO-based management systems.
Experience supporting office-based, knowledge-intensive organizations.
Experience in project management.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8173467-2132140". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10022992