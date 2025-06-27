Environment Artist
MachineGames is looking for a new Environment Artist to join our team and help us create new exciting AAA titles!
In this position you will be working in a tight-knit department under the supervision of our Leads and Art Director and you will collaborate in cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
We are located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent onsite position, with the possibility to work in a hybrid setting, at either our HQ in Uppsala or in our satellite office in Sundsvall, Sweden starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Create game environment assets: Build, model and texture a variety of environments, architecture, and props according to concepts, references and art direction given to you.
Create realistic PBR textures and materials to compliment the games art direction.
Use existing assets and content to populate the game world in a believable and visually appealing way.
Build the environments according to Level design requirements and blockouts, bearing gameplay constraints such as traversal and metrics in mind.
Work alongside your senior colleagues, art director and leads to continually revise game environments and refine visual quality, storytelling, and drama.
Take relevant memory and performance restrictions into consideration.
Qualifications
A strong portfolio focused on environment art.
Candidate should have experience working within a development team, with ideally one full production cycle under their belt. Exceptional candidates with less experience may also be taken into consideration.
Have strong 3d modeling and texturing skills.
Have knowledge of PBR systems with a focus on material definition, readability, and convincing surface detail.
Have proven experience with creating game ready assets in at least one major modelling package, taking them through the modeling and baking pipeline, ready to be presented in engine.
Have solid understanding of other industry standard tools such as Photoshop, Substance Painter, Substance Designer and Zbrush.
Experience with game level production, with a strong focus on layout, composition, and visual hierarchy.
Have a positive attitude, be a team player, and have excellent communication skills both verbally and written in English.
Passion for creating both excellent art and excellent games!
