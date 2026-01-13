Enterprise Architect
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-01-13
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB i Mjölby
, Motala
, Linköping
, Finspång
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in setting ideas in motion. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we are over 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry are essential and sometimes even critical for them, for daily life and society at large.
In our respective headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe, or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
As an Enterprise Architect, you act as a strategic and consultative partner to the business, bridging business needs with our IS/IT capabilities. You work across the full Enterprise Architecture landscape - processes, data, applications and platforms - and help ensure that our IT environment develops in a harmonized, business-aligned and sustainable way.
You collaborate closely with stakeholders across TMHE, working independently within your area while also being part of a team of Enterprise Architects under the leadership of the Head of Enterprise Architecture. The role offers a high degree of autonomy and responsibility, combined with strong collaboration and shared architectural direction.
You facilitate dialogue, build shared understanding, and translate business ambitions and challenges into clear architectural direction. You represent Enterprise Architecture principles in decision-making forums and help guide digitalization efforts throughout the organisation.
Your Responsibilities
Develop and maintain architectural principles, policies and direction across process, data, application and platform domains.
Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand needs, identify opportunities and translate them into enterprise-wide architectural direction.
Facilitate workshops and structured discussions to build alignment around architectural choices and digitalization priorities.
Ensure that cross-cutting capabilities - such as AI, automation and security - are reflected in architectural assessments and long-term direction.
Advocate for harmonized business processes and data structures, enabling scalable and efficient solutions.
Provide guidance and quality assurance for architectural work, focusing on strategic impact rather than detailed solution design.
Support and mentor colleagues, acting as an ambassador for Enterprise Architecture and fostering architectural understanding across TMHE.
Your Profile
We believe mindset and attitude make all the difference. If you are structured, communicative and proactive, you will thrive here. The following qualities would make you a strong fit:
Broad experience in Enterprise Architecture or related strategic architecture roles.
Ability to see the holistic picture and understand how processes, data, applications and platforms interact to create business value.
Experience engaging with business stakeholders, facilitating structured dialogue and translating needs into architectural guidance.
Comfortable working in a data-driven environment where new capabilities - such as AI - increasingly influence business processes and architectural direction.
Good communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics in a clear and pragmatic way.
Curious, collaborative and confident taking the lead when needed.
Interest and ability to teach, guide and build architectural maturity in the organisation.
Enjoy working in a team and being part of our journey towards a modern and sustainable IT landscape.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Relevant education.
Our Offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we don't just offer jobs-we offer careers with purpose. In our dynamic, diverse, and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can truly thrive and bring your ideas to life.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and flexible work arrangements that allow you to balance your personal and professional life. With clear goals and direction from senior leadership, you'll also find abundant opportunities for career growth and development within the company. Our organisational support ensures that you can maintain a healthy work-life balance while pursuing meaningful work that shapes the future of our industry.
We believe learning never stops. Whether you're developing new skills or leading ground-breaking projects, this is a place where continuous growth is celebrated. Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and we take pride in fostering a supportive, open environment where every voice is heard.
If you're ready to MOVE the future with us, we'd love to hear from you!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than 25th of January 2026.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
#EUROPE Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025-5416". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden AB
(org.nr 556198-2868) Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Europe Kontakt
Toyota Material Handling patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9680305