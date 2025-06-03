Enterprise Architect
GlobalConnect AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalConnect AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to simplify complex IT landscapes and help shape the future of a pan-Nordic tech company? Are you curious about how business needs become scalable IT solutions? Then this might be just the role for you.
At GlobalConnect, we're in the middle of a major IT transformation-and we're looking for an Enterprise Architect to play a central role in that journey. You'll work closely with stakeholders across the business to consolidate systems, support mergers and acquisitions, and build scalable, future-ready architecture.
Together, you support business domains with architectural direction, roadmap planning, and solution design. The team is collaborative and close-knit, with a shared goal of making our IT landscape leaner, clearer, and better connected.
What you will be working on:
- Develop and maintain architecture, roadmaps and plans for GlobalConnect's different domain areas (e.g. sales & marketing, technology)
- Deliver scalable and robust solutions to requirements and problems, often crossing multiple domains
- Support and drive the end-to-end solutions within IT projects from inception to completion
- Interface with business stakeholders to understand and translate their needs into IT solutions while using your expertise to shape the solutions to fit the future direction and landscape
- Create and present technical drawings and plans to architects, enterprise teams, and business units
- Drive the decommissioning of outdated systems while ensuring ongoing operations are unaffected
Why join us at GlobalConnect?You'll be part of a collaborative and growing team that spans across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. Our Architecture Team is made up of five experienced enterprise architects.
We offer a hybrid work setup, with office presence in either Stockholm or Copenhagen, or Oslo and flexibility to work from home. This is a unique opportunity to help shape a modern, simplified IT landscape that supports the future of GlobalConnect's digital infrastructure across the Nordics.
To get started, we believe you bring:
- Solid experience as an IT Architect-preferably in an Enterprise Architect role, or a position with broad stakeholder responsibility
- A background working with IT transformation projects, including system consolidation, cloud migration, or integration after M&A
- Experience supporting end-to-end solutions and working across domains together with development and delivery teams
- Technical understanding of system architecture and integration, including business support systems like CRM and billing platforms
- Familiarity with architecture frameworks such as TOGAF or TMF
Who you areYou communicate clearly, collaborate naturally, and build strong relationships across teams. You're comfortable navigating between technical discussions and business needs, and you enjoy working with others to create structure in complex environments.
You don't need to send a personal letter-unless there's something specific, you'd like to explain that isn't covered in your CV or LinkedIn profile.
Apply today and help us build a smarter, simpler future for IT at GlobalConnect.
GlobalConnect is one of the leading connectivity providers in Northern Europe. We're 2000 passionate and talented individuals who want to make a difference, turning our customers' visions into reality through connectivity. Our goal is to create the best possible conditions for engaged employees, a place where you can develop and grow, and create unforgettable memories and enjoyable experiences.
We have helped develop and digitize societies across the Nordics for more than two decades. Our purpose is what drives us to continue - turning visions into reality by empowering society with connectivity. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalConnect AB
(org.nr 556597-6122), https://globalconnectgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
GlobalConnect Jobbnummer
9372359