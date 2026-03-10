English-Speaking Motorhome Cleaner / Preparation
2026-03-10
*Please note: This is a seasonal position, not a permanent role.*
About the role
We are looking for Vehicle Preparation Staff to help keep our motorhome fleet clean, safe, and ready for customers during the busy season.
This role is ideal if you enjoy practical work, take pride in quality, and like working as part of a small, efficient team.
Key responsibilities
Interior and exterior cleaning of motorhomes
Preparing vehicles between rentals
Basic checks (water, gas, inventory, cleanliness)
Reporting damage or technical issues
Supporting the rental team during peak days
Occasional driving tasks
We're looking for someone who
Is reliable, punctual, and detail-oriented
Can work independently and follow checklists
Is physically fit and comfortable with hands-on work
Has a positive attitude during busy periods
Holds a B driving licence
Has full availability during the summer season and the ability to work on a rotating 7-day schedule, including evenings and weekends.
What we offer
Seasonal contracts, possible start dates between April - June
Clear routines and structured tasks
Training provided
A supportive international team
Salary:
132kr / hour
Additional pay for red days / weekends
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09
E-post: douglas.hunter@touringcars.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Touring Cars Sweden AB (org.nr 559504-5914), http://www.touringcars.com/
