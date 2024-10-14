English Legal Language Trainer Norrköping

Svenska Great Looking Group AB / Barnskötarjobb / Norrköping
2024-10-14


English Legal Trainer position i Norrköping. We are looking for a native level legal english trainer i Norrköping.

Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se

GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.

GMS Language Services®

Employer:
GLG AB Dba/
GMS Language Services®
Box 104
135 23 Tyresö , Sweden

Job Description:

Our language and communications company is looking for a English speaker for teaching Business & General English to business people in the Norrköping region. Some work can be don remote, but most will be on site.

Experience in teaching is not necessary.

Duration: Part time
Start: November
(SW)Intermittent ,
Salary: As agreed
Send application to: E-mail: info@gmsgroup.se
or fax 08 798 2070 or mail to above address
No phone calls.
www.gmsgroup.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
E-post: info@gmsgroup.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Legal English Norrköping".

Arbetsgivare
Svenska Great Looking Group AB (org.nr 556787-2600), http://www.gmsgroup.se
602 22  NORRKÖPING

Arbetsplats
Svenska Great Looking Group

Jobbnummer
8956060

