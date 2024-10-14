English Legal Language Trainer Norrköping
2024-10-14
English Legal Trainer position i Norrköping. We are looking for a native level legal english trainer i Norrköping.
GLG dba, GMS International® is a global education company specialized in customized solutions and services for the corporate market - leadership, communications, language, culture, customer service, sales, project management, stress management, personal effectivity & change management. Our courses are delivered at our client's offices and facilities or at centrally located course facilities.
Job Description:
Our language and communications company is looking for a English speaker for teaching Business & General English to business people in the Norrköping region. Some work can be don remote, but most will be on site.
Experience in teaching is not necessary.
Duration: Part time
Start: November
(SW)Intermittent ,
Salary: As agreed
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
