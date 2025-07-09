Engineering Supervisor Emea
2025-07-09
Become a key player in our growth journey!
As the Engineering Supervisor, you will be responsible for ensuring that key projects and engineering objectives are complete and on time. Additional responsibilities include guidance on technical matters, proposing appropriate budgets for projects, training new and current employees and working cross-functionally in the business while managing the success of our Engineering team.
What you will bring - must-haves:
Problem-solving and structuring skills.
Experience from managing the main engineering activities, including design, development, production, testing and efficiency improvement.
Direct technical activities and prioritization to ensure projects are on schedule and within budget.
Experience from managing multiple project engineering and driving assignments from start to finish with sound project management methodologies.
Having developed and implemented robust project management processes, including detailed plans to accomplish goals.
Having solved escalated issues that come from the operation and production teams.
Experience from analyzing technology, resource needs, and market demand, to plan and assess the feasibility and commitment of projects.
Communicative and collaboration skills working with customers, suppliers and cross-functionally internally.
What you will bring - nice-to-haves:
Implementing and maintaining overall Engineering objectives and initiatives.
Leading and developing team members.
Spearhead various research and development initiatives to identify demand for new projects and improved processes.
Experience in putting together and delivering various engineering-related presentations, both internally and externally.
Electrical engineering experience is a plus.
You are a great fit for this position if this describes you:
Significant experience in problem-solving various engineering challenges and providing a path to a solution
Bachelor's degree in Engineering with 5-7 years of mechanical/materials/related engineering industry experience
2-3 years of engineering management experience
SolidWorks CAD design experience
Robust product development and testing experience
Exceptional project management experience through MS Project, Teams or similar.
Able to effectively delegate work and develop a team.
Proficient in computer software: MS Applications, Word, Excel, and an understanding of ERP/MRP systems
Strong written and verbal communication skills, with attention to detail, professionalism, and diplomacy
Able to perform in a fast-paced environment, with time constraints, while responding and adapting to change favorably and quickly
Safety is at the forefront of your mind when working, and you follow all policies to promote a safe working environment.
You have a positive attitude and the ability to work in a team environment.
Why Join Us?
Be part of a global organization committed to engineering and operational excellence and innovation.
Lead a talented team at a key engineering site with a direct impact on business performance.
Develop your career in a supportive, performance-driven environment.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today by sending your application to jobapplication@dafo-vehicle.com
Deadline: July 30th - but don't wait! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the deadline.
If you have any questions, please get in touch with Anna Graham, HR Director, at anna.graham@dafo-vehicle.com
Be part of a global company committed to innovation, safety, and operational excellence. We look forward to hearing from you!
About Dafo Vehicle
Founded in 1919, Dafo Vehicle is a global leader in fire safety solutions for heavy vehicles. With operations in the U.S., Finland, Estonia, France, and Sweden, the company is headquartered in Tyresö, Stockholm, and has focused on vehicle fire protection since becoming independent in 2018.
Dafo Vehicle's HEXA+ concept delivers end-to-end fire suppression services-from risk analysis and system design to installation and after-sales support. Backed by strong R&D and a skilled team of 115 employees, Dafo Vehicle provides innovative, sustainable safety solutions worldwide.
In December 2024, Dafo Vehicle was acquired by United Safety, strengthening its global reach. During 2025, Dafo Vehicle will relocate to a new high-tech facility in southern Stockholm, supporting continued growth and innovation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30
E-post: jobapplication@dafo-vehicle.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Dafo Vehicle AB
(org.nr 559202-1595), https://www.dafo-vehicle.com
Albybergsringen 106 (visa karta
137 69 ÖSTERHANINGE Kontakt
HR Director
Anna Graham anna.graham@dafo-vehicle.com 0722222179 Jobbnummer
