Engineering professionals Hydraulic modeling

Do you want to contribute to the COWI's global projects? Can you envision yourself in a specialist role where you make your mark on both large prestigious hydraulic projects and on the projects on local scale? And are you specialized and experienced at working with hydraulics modelling? Then, this could be the right opportunity for you.
Create the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
We are looking for a Hydraulic Modelling Specialist to join our team in Sweden. You will be a part of the team working closely with colleagues from Sweden but also globally (primarily Denmark, Poland and Norway) both independently and as a supervisiro for junior colleauges. In addition, you will be cooperating with COWI projects team in the field of hydraulics for 1D and 2D modelling (overland, pipe and river).
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Manage projects within hydraulical 1D and 2D models, do calculations and preparing reports.
Work actively with cross functional teams to generate ideas for improving performance.
Compile computational data for simulations in MIKE software.
Collaborate on MIKE modelling, drafting comprehensive reports to support decision-making.
Lead smaller projects
Your Skills. Our Team. Together We Design the Future
The first step to success in this role is that you are eager to collaborate with the people around you, whether they are colleagues, partners or customers. Developing ties with others is something you do by acting respectfully and delivering on your promises. And you never get set in your ways but keep exploring new insights and ways to improve.
On top of that, you will have:
Relevant education containing courses within hydraulics with minimum 7 years of work experience in hydraulic modelling, in 1D and 2D for various scenarios
Proficiency in hand calculations of discharge and dimensioning, with strong analytical skills
Familiarity with MIKE software suite such as MIKE+, MIKE11, MIKE Urban, MIKE Flood (coupled models) and ArcGIS/QGIS, HecRas and Scalgo Live
Proven problem-solving skills and fluency in the Swedish and English language, both written and verbal
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. That is why we say no to fossil-based projects and aspire to have 100% of our revenue come from activities that move our customers towards sustainability.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in the Nordic region, the UK, North America and India, we are currently more than 8,000 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Ann Jansson, Head of Discipline, at ajns@cowi.com
or +46 108501539.
Equal Opportunities for All
At COWI, we value equal opportunities for all employees and applicants based on individual circumstances without regard to gender, gender identity, gender expression, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or age. Så ansöker du
