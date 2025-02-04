Engineering Manager, Linköping
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-02-04
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
Are you ready for an exciting next step in your career?
We are looking for an experienced Software Manager to lead one or more of our software development teams working to create state-of-the-art surveillance and security solutions.
The Axis site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we need to strengthen our management team to help shape the future for our site and our business.
Who is your future team?
You will be leading a group of 10-20 software engineers divided into development teams working in an agile DevOps model. The group will be a mix of engineers already recruited and engineers that you are expected to recruit and onboard yourself.
You will also be a vital part of the leadership team in Linköping sharing responsibility for the strategic and operational execution of Axis Linköping.
What you will do here as Engineering Manager:
You will be responsible for leading and developing teams working with software components in Axis' security solutions. As a Software Manager, you will for instance:
*
Nurture a culture of openness, trust, freedom, responsibility, quality and pride in what we do and how we act
*
Together with the team, be responsible for your software components from cradle to grave
*
Constantly grow and develop your teams with competence and capability, always ensuring possibility for people to develop their skills, experiences, and careers
*
Coach your teams on their journey toward being a high-performing, autonomous DevOps team
*
Be working with product managers and other internal and external stakeholders on priorities, expectations, and requirements. As many of the stakeholders are located in Lund, you are expected to travel there from time to time.
*
Engage with the local leadership team to set and execute on the strategic direction of the site and its employees
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are transparent, confident, energizing, and communicative. You have solid experience with leading and coaching teams and your skill set in this area is proven strong. You take initiatives and drive things to the finish line. You are used to working in a leadership team with a strategic agenda.
Required skills and experience
*
Knowledgeable and passionate about software development
*
Experience in working with agile methodologies, including DevOps
*
Experience in leading, coaching and mentoring people
*
A "glass-half-full" individual who brings positive energy to a team
*
Proficient in both Swedish and English
Bonus points for
*
Experience in consumer-facing software products/services development
*
Experience in driving change within an organization
What Axis has to offer
At Axis in Linköping we work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You will be part of a team with curious and skilled colleagues in a friendly environment. The office is situated in a newly built building in the midst of Ebbepark, where we have the space and prerequisites to continue growing.
Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from our recruiting Director Henrik Kurelid at +46 (0)73-261 52 70 or HR-generalist Hannah Skog, +46 (0)76-176 24 94
Apply today - we evaluate applications continuously. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121392". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9143909