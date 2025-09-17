Engineering Manager
Voyado's product area Insights & Activation is growing, and we're excited to share that Robin Bodin is now looking for an Engineering Manager to lead Team Targeting. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who wants to take the next step into engineering management in a supportive environment, with a present manager and a skilled, collaborative team.
Team Targeting is redesigning how audiences are managed in Voyado Engage, making it easier for marketers to create, understand, and improve their target groups. The platform provides powerful segmentation features used across the application, now enhanced with AI-driven capabilities for even greater precision. About the role We're looking for someone with a technical foundation who's ready to grow as a people leader, whether you've been a team lead, project leader, tech lead, or new engineering manager before. You won't be coding daily, but your background helps you support technical discussion. What matters most is your curiosity, passion for people, and ability to build trust so others can thrive. Alongside leading 5 software developers and 2 data scientists, you'll also have the opportunity to drive cross-cutting projects outside the team. From culture-building initiatives to engineering efficiency, ways of working and other improvement efforts that move Voyado forward. What you'll do * Lead, coach, and inspire your team through 1:1s, performance development and salary reviews * Be accountable for the team's roadmap, delivery, architecture and quality. Aligning closely with PMs, architects, and other leaders * Foster team autonomy and collaboration across stakeholders and teams * Contribute to technical discussions where it helps the team move forward * Drive and improve engineering practices across the area So, who are you? You're an individual contributor from a technical environment who's ready to take the next step into people management or perhaps you've already started your journey as an engineering manager and are looking to continue growing in that role. You probably recognize yourself in some of this: * You enjoy seeing others grow and want to create an environment where people thrive * You build trust, bring out the best in others and lead through encouragement and support * You bring structure, ownership, and coordination while respecting the expertise of your team * You're curious, collaborative and eager to challenge and develop both your team and yourself * You want to combine leadership of a product team with opportunities to drive cultural and organizational improvements
What's in it for you?Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunities for personal and professional growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked.
An office-first but flexible hybrid working policy.
Some of our benefits: 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
Inhouse gym only for Voyadoers
A generous gadget-and-phone package (your choice!)
5000 SEK per year in wellness allowance
A wellness hour you can use every week
About Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 350+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - let's get in touch!
Be yourself
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado here Equality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment. We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. Gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring different ideas to the table which in the end leads not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.
Ready to find out more? Lovely!
Before one applies it can always feel like you need a better resume, more polish, or just another year of experience, but we say if you think this sounds like a place where you can shine don't hesitate to send in your resume!
Making it personal with AI
We truly believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself with support from AI where it makes sense, later in the process you will even be expected to use AI. But at the end of the day, what matters is meeting you, the person behind the application. There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human so please, bring your authentic self! Don't let AI over polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice because that's what we care about the most.
