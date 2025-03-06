Engineering Manager
2025-03-06
Rapid technological development is transforming the fashion retail industry. From AI to data-driven business development, user experience to engineering, we turn business challenges into innovative tech solutions - making H&M Group a global leader in combining tech, fashion, and design.
The H&M Group's Tech organization created a completely new product organization where we explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values, and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world. The team aims to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
Job description
The Engineering Manager has a dual focus - staff responsibility and strategic contribution to Product Data Analytics management initiatives. As an Engineering Manager you will have staff responsibility for Data Analysts within the AIAD (AI, Advanced Analytics &Data) tech center product teams. Your staff responsibility goes across different Product Teams and tasks include guiding your team on competence specific conversations, supporting resource allocation, helping build & improve WoW with Data Analytics. You will support, coach and help your team members grow and develop.
As an Engineering Manager you will work with product managers, program managers, and other EMs to secure the right competences and skillsets across the Data Analyst community. You will collaborate with stakeholders in other product teams/areas and enabling functions and build a broad network within Business Tech. You will be able to try out your creative and innovative ideas - and have a large impact on how we shape the future of analytics across the fashion retail value chain.
You have a strong customer focus, a commercial mindset and innate curiosity. At H&M AIAD you will get the opportunity to work as part of a large data analyst community and in an organization, which heavily relies on making data driven decisions.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe you are equally passionate about being a leader supporting, coaching and helping your team members grow while having a keen analytical ability with an eye for change and improvement opportunities.
Previous experience from leadership and staff responsibility
The ability to coach others in a way that enables them to grow professionally and to increase their performance.
The ability to engage people in high achievements and support them by creating conditions for personal growth.
Academic degree within Engineering, Business Administration, Economics or similar.
At least 5-7 years of experience from data analysis, product/business analysis or similar.
Experience in working with programming/querying languages such as SQL, R or Python.
Experience in working with data visualization tools e.g. Power BI, Tableau or Looker.
Good understanding of using numerical, statistical and analytical methods to apply to data processing.
Great business acumen to be able to guide the Data Analyst team on the value contribution to the success of H&M.
Having a strong desire to set and work with processes and constant improvements in everything you do.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
