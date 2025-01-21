Engineering Manager
2025-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Engineering Manager
Stockholm | On-site
Applications considered on a rolling basis
Join Simployer as an Engineering Manager and lead a team of skilled developers in building cutting-edge HR tech solutions! We're looking for a hands-on leader who can drive technical excellence, foster collaboration, and support the professional growth of the team.
Your Role
Lead and mentor a development team, ensuring high performance and engagement.
Drive architectural decisions and technical strategy.
Collaborate with stakeholders to align technical solutions with business goals.
Support team members' growth through coaching and feedback.
Foster an agile and inclusive team culture.
Your Background
Experience as an Engineering Manager or Senior Developer with leadership responsibilities.
Strong technical background in Node.js, TypeScript, cloud platforms (AWS/GCP/Azure).
Passion for people development and building high-performing teams.
Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills.
Previous experience in HR-tech
The role will available until 2025-01-31 and all applications will be reviewed thereafter. The role is located on-site in Stockholm.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
E-mail your application to Ulrika Rosén
E-post: ulrika.rosen@simployer.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Engineering Manager".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
