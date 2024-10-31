Engineering Manager
2024-10-31
Join us in shaping a smarter and safer world!
Are you ready to drive innovation and growth with a forward-thinking company?
As an experienced leader in product development, are you eager to expand your expertise and contribute to the creation of exceptional products that make a real difference?
At Axis, we offer a dynamic environment where you can thrive, learn, and evolve alongside a talented team.
Join our journey and help shape the future of technology! Within our R&D Department METS at our HQ in Lund, we are now looking for you with solid experience in leadership, hardware product development and a general and broad interest in technology. This could be your opportunity to build and lead a wonderful high-performing team.
Who is your future team?
Our product portfolio includes Thermal imaging cameras, cameras for tough and hazardous areas as well as specialty cameras for unique needs and scenarios.
The Tech-Team within METS consist of engineers working with cutting edge technology. Tech-team have the technology ownership for thermal image processing, architecture, algorithms and for the implementation of those. This is the competence center for METS Thermal Imaging Cameras in the areas of image processing, sensor, and optics technologies. As well as competence center for our visual cameras within METS product portfolio.
What you'll do here as an Engineering manager?
You will lead and develop the day-to-day operations of your team. This includes coaching the team members to ensure that we have the right skills and meet our goal of having engineers who grow within their roles and as individuals. You create the conditions for the team to be able to deliver the technology solutions which you, together with the team, METS management and Product management, have laid out a plan for. You will work closely with our suppliers, Axis Operations, Axis Core Technology and METS product development team in both short term and long-term strategies. You will be responsible for technologies that are key to METS portfolio future success.
The role also contains:
* Personnel responsibilities including recruitment, salary review, budget and more.
* To work closely with project leaders and product managers within our areas
* To be engaged in forward-looking discussions about organization, product strategies and roadmaps!
* Identify and setup projects and activities around new technologies, tasks, and requests. Make sure the scope and requirements are clear and that each project or activity has sufficient staffing and planning.
You will be part of METS management team and report to Director R&D METS.
Who are you?
We believe you are a natural leader with a positive leadership style and experience within hardware development and management. You have a genuine interest and experience in technology and are eager to learn new things. You will work with different technologies and for this you have the skills to get into new areas and find your way from there.
You can create engaged and productive teams where employees thrive. We also believe you are good at building relationships and trust in others.
You will be an important part of a rapidly growing organization full of committed people that enjoy coming to work in the mornings. To be a part of this team we know that you have a positive drive forward, are a team player and have the ability to look at the big picture.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* An engineering degree and preferably working experience within electronics and/or embedded development.
* Line Management experience preferably in technology centric organization.
* Previous experience of product development.
What Axis have to offer
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and from anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act
Do you want to grow with us? Apply today - we go through the selection continuously!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Cecilia Modig, R&D Director, +46 706 18 28 33
Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-14
