Engineering Manager
Benify AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Göteborg
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Benify is an international HRtech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter"
Join us in our exciting growth journey
As an Engineering Manager, you will play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive and positive environment where the diverse talents of software developers can thrive. Your responsibilities will include ensuring the achievement of business goals and the continuous evolution of our technical function, encompassing culture, working methodologies, and technology. We are in search of a versatile leader with a breadth of skills in coaching and supporting high-performing, autonomous software teams, coupled with the ability to understand and execute business objectives from a technical perspective. In this role, you will lead two of our 11 cross-functional teams, overseeing 12 direct reports.
Reporting to the Head of Engineering, you will collaborate closely with colleagues in R&D, including other Engineering Managers, DevOps, and Product Leads. We encourage you to bring fresh perspectives to our team and actively drive initiatives forward.
What you will do in this position
• Identify skills development needs, ensure your team members have the right knowledge and skills, and encourage knowledge sharing.
• Attract and recruit engineering competencies aligned with delivery needs.
• Play a key role in setting and refining strategies, bringing them to life with tactical deliveries.
• Translate an assigned budget into understanding future needs, converting them into delivery targets.
• Coach the engineering team and individual developers throughout the software development lifecycle.
• Provide ongoing performance management, salary determination, and annual salary review.
• Oversee multiple R&D teams working with full-stack technologies, including the Platform team responsible for some developer experience tools.
We offer you
• To be part of two great software engineering teams and a supportive R&D department consisting of 65 individuals
• Collective agreement
• Generous wellness allowance
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual spring conference overseas (last year in Chamonix, France)
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices.
Who we are looking for
We are seeking an individual with effective communication and interpersonal skills, unafraid to embrace new challenges and try new things, even if there is a risk of failure. As a leader, you can be a cultural role model and create a positive and inspiring environment, demonstrating a keen interest in employee development. You will articulate how your team contributes to Benify's success and guide employees towards a common goal for business results. In addition, you can take significant responsibility, build and communicate trust, and lead with a clear point of view.
To be successful in this role, we also expect you to bring the following:
• Leadership experience in software development, preferably in product companies
• High interest or experience in DevOps
• Previous experience in wage-setting and recruitment responsibility
• Agile values and hands-on experience in software development.
Practical Information
• Start: Once we find our perfect match
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Gothenburg, Masthamnsgatan 5.
About Benify
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides market-leading global benefits and a total rewards platform. Our vision is a world where every employee knows their true value. Our mission is to deliver technology that helps great employers, all around the world, to become exceptional employers. With our award-winning SaaS platform, companies can create an exceptional benefits and rewards experience while reducing benefits administration, radically improving the communication of their employee value proposition, and ensuring data governance and management of benefits and rewards costs.
We look forward to reading your application!
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Jakob Wallöf jakob.wallof@benify.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Benify AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8473421