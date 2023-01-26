Engineering Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Does the thought of being the leader in an amazing organization that supports one of the core areas of the Volvo Cars business that will enable us to achieve the goal of being a fully electric car company by 2030 excite you? Then we would like for you to be one of our new Engineering Managers that will guide one of our teams on this exciting journey we have ahead of us.
The Car Service Cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area, and our mission is to provide our workshops around the globe with the right tools, technologies and processes to support a greater goal: provide our customers with an outstanding, personalized, hassle-free, and cost-efficient maintenance experience.
This position is working out of our office in Gothenburg or Stockholm with a hybrid in-office/work-from-home policy. If you're based in Stockholm, you'll be expected to travel to our Gothenburg offices occasionally.
What you'll do
• Guide and grow a team of engineers through hiring, mentoring, inspiring, and feedback.
• Ensure through streamlined execution and experimentation that our solutions meet the needs of our customers quickly and accurately
• Be the voice of engineering in the Product team through a friendly and effective collaboration with the product- and UX counterparts
• Together with your peers, advocate and advance modern, agile software development and develop and facilitate good engineering practices.
• As an Engineering leader, you will assist ensure the solutions are scalable, sustainable, and architecturally sound, and technical debt is both incurred consciously and repaid in a reasonable time.
Be a motivated member of the Cluster engineering leadership team and collaborate with other leaders across the cluster.
You and your skills
We are looking for a person that enjoys guiding, developing, inspiring, and growing an engineering team, and has previous experience doing so; you have been an engineering manager before this and know what it takes to build a phenomenal team.
You are someone that possesses a deep understanding of how to translate product and business goals into sound technical solutions and can mentor your team in this. You are knowledgeable and enthusiastic about modern software development that builds products our customers are invested in.
Prior to starting a technical leadership career, you have had extensive experience working hands-on as a Software Engineer in an agile environment. As a great leader, you possess compassion, understand that every individual and situation has its specific needs, and can adapt leadership style and interactions accordingly. Having fun at work is important, and you take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included!
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
• Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing.
• A private health insurance.
How To Learn More and Apply
Welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter via the link below, no later than 18th of February 2023. If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process you are welcome to contact Senior Tech Recruiter rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64096-41307365". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7385138