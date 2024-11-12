Engineering Manager - VRU & IHI Analys
2024-11-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Volvo Cars. As Engineering Manager, you will be part of the Safety Centre management team, playing a pivotal role in maintaining and advancing our safety leadership in both current and future products. You will collaborate with dedicated, curious, and skilled colleagues to achieve this goal.
With strong cooperation skills and a positive attitude, you will lead and guide your team in finding the right technical balance to meet our safety objectives while creating personal, sustainable, and safe product offerings.
Your role will involve a combination of personnel management and day-to-day operational responsibilities. We expect you to build and empower a productive team, maintain up-to-date strategies for your area, and ensure that Volvo Cars' product development processes are understood, implemented, and followed within your team.
Additionally, you will handle recruitment, performance evaluations, and competence development for your team, ensuring a psychologically and physically safe work environment.
Your Skills and Experience
• We are seeking an individual with experience in leading cross-functional initiatives and a demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively in a team environment. You are self-directed, organized, and approach tasks with a structured and analytical mindset, driving them forward efficiently.
• You have prior leadership experience and are adept at setting directions and formulating team and product strategies that align with the company's vision, mission, and values.
• You are known for your ability to motivate people to commit to and achieve challenging performance goals and thrive on developing talents.
• Your skills include identifying, planning, and implementing actions to enhance team capabilities and competencies in strategic areas.
• You hold a Master of Science degree or higher, and experience with research projects is highly valued. Most importantly, you have a genuine interest in safety and a true passion for team development.
• As a global company, we value experience in an international environment.
• Proficiency in English is mandatory.
How to Learn More and Apply
For questions about the position please reach out to our recruiter, Jim Svensson, at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
