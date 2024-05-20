Engineering Manager - Purchasing Development
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Chefsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla chefsjobb i Älmhult
2024-05-20
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and thus meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a true global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are looking for our new Engineering Manager that will report to Magnus Benon, Material & Engineering Manager of Purchasing Development.
Job Description
Supplier capability development is a strategic effort to create a robust, reliable, and competitive supply base that can support our business objectives both now and in the future. The role as Engineering Manager is crucially important in leading and driving supplier capability development, securing the long-term business sustainability and success. This position operates on a strategic level for our suppliers' capability development, where you will also contribute to our internal capability build up, with extra focus on our engineers' group.
Additionally, you will:
Advance the Design for Manufacturing (including virtual prototyping) practices across our supplier base, enabling more efficient, cost-effective, and quality-driven manufacturing processes and better products.
Advance the capability and support from Development suppliers in the context of DNP and product documentation (CAD)
Leading upskill of enhanced process control at our suppliers to deliver long-term benefits to the supply chain's reliability and performance, directly contributing to better end-customer satisfaction.
Be a catalyst for accelerating automation using network of initiatives coupled with automation development capabilities in our Industry group.
Enhance the traceability and data quality by adopting GS1 standards across our supplier base. Ensuring that all suppliers are uniformly integrated within our system, leading to improved inventory management, traceability, and compliance.
Together with Range, lead the implementation of Product Lifecycle management at our suppliers.
Leadership in managing material resources within the organization.
Understand the challenges associated with effective material management including upskill of needed capabilities within the field, such as properties, appearances, and requirements.
Qualifications
Are you our next Engineering Manager? We are looking for you who has the ability to lead with a holistic view through people by demonstrating strong leadership capabilities and Customer, Supplier, total IKEA and overall cost development in mind. We see that you bring extensive experience from leading engineering networks and drive suppliers capability development forward, with a tactical and strategic view. With your experience, you have created a deep understanding of the IKEA business model, IKEA total value chain, strategic landscape and IKEA ways of working. In your daily work we see that you demonstrate and lead with IKEA culture & values.
Additionally, we see that you have:
Good understanding of IKEA capabilities and development processes, broad and deep understanding of the total IKEA value chain and our performance impact on IKEAs customers in an Omnichannel environment
To find, drive and create a common agenda, to build trust and commitment to reach common goals.
Desire to continuously find new solutions challenging common ways of working.
Ability to combine working on a strategic level with acting on an operational/tactical level
Excellent communication skills and strong in leadership, with the ability to facilitate, build networks and inspire others.
Additional information
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
If you have any questions about the role please contact Magnus Benon, Material & Engineering Manager of Purchasing Development, magnus.benon@inter.ikea.com
. We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by May 31, 2024.
We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8690959