Engineering Manager - Powerful Controls

At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are evolving the product & technology organization and want to accommodate a caring, driven and motivated Engineering Manager who wants to be part of bringing our Powerful Controls team to the next level. This team is building backend services and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to improve the soundtracking experience.
The six teams within our Soundtrack domain focus on making the soundtracking experience with Epidemic Sound efficient, valuable and delightful for our users. As a domain, we have a holistic perspective of the product and we're responsible for all the stages from creating hypotheses to maintaining the features in production.
We work in agile product teams with close collaboration between tech, product, design & analytics. We're big believers in teamwork, continuous improvement and practices like retrospectives, careful code reviews, and pair (or mob) programming to help each other grow.
How you will make an impact
As an Engineering Manager at Epidemic Sound, you are an integral part of the team's leadership and ultimately responsible for the team reaching its goals. Your main responsibility is to help the team stay motivated and high-performing and ensure the team's ability to deliver technically sound solutions that contribute to both product success and a healthy technical platform. You will manage a team of software developers and machine learning engineers, support them in their growth and ensure the team continues to deliver and improve their processes as well as the product they build.
You can expect to:
advocate and advance effective software development practices and help the team develop well architected and high quality code.
empower the team to focus on the right problems, and in close collaboration with the product manager pave the way for the team hitting its goals.
develop engineers through coaching and mentoring; by conducting regular 1:1s, setting goals and feedback conversations to challenge and support them in their growth.
continuously work to improve inclusion and belonging in your team and within our organization.
make sure that there is a high level of teamwork, transparency, and efficiency in the team and in collaboration with other teams.
work with and contribute to the rest of the domain as well as the engineering management group on our processes, initiatives and long-term goals.
In order for you to thrive in this role, we believe that you:
put people and team first, understanding how these are the foundation for everything we do.
have a solid technical background as an engineer, preferably as a backend engineer, paired with experience from a machine learning context or as a machine learning engineer.
understand how and when to lean on your leadership and facilitation skills to drive technical decision making.
have a thorough understanding and experience from leading agile teams, including facilitation skills.
are passionate about building great products that people love, and you always make technology choices with this end-goal in mind.
are excited about collaborating with colleagues across the organization, from people within product, design and tech, to music, business, marketing, and so on.
address issues with communication, performance, interpersonal dynamics, and unclear ownership with empathy and transparency.
speak English with professional working proficiency (Swedish is not a requirement).
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
