Engineering Manager - Electro-Mechanical Engineering
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås
2024-07-05
"We can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry. You will be leading a team of electromechanical engineers in delivering high-quality and cost effective engineerings solutions to our global customers. You will also be part of an experienced Engineering mangement team" - Dodona Lenkeit, Engineering Manager.
Your responsibilities
Leading, developing and motivating your team of between 12-15 people
Support team's performance to ensure the deliverables are met on time, as per the set contract, safety, and quality requirements.
Together with your colleagues, drive improvements and change, both within Electro-Mechanical engineering and cross functional to meet strategy and future business needs.
Closely collaborate with your colleagues within the Electro-Mechanical management team and within Power Quality to support the project teams.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Relevant degree in engineering, e.g., in in Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical engineering, Plant design or equivalent within Electrical Power.
Experience in leadership roles, e.g., line management, project management or similar.
Background working working in Power Systems, Power quality, Power Grid Solution, Power transmission (HVDC) or Substations.
As a person you are a team player, solution-oriented, organized, and responsive with a strong drive and focus on delivering in time and with quality.
You are confident, both on a personal level and in your leadership. You facilitate teamwork and communicate clearly at all levels.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required, Swedish is preferable.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 11th of August!
Recruiting Manager Dodona Lenkeit, +46 107-38 08 86, dodona.lenkeit1@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8787467