Engineering Manager - Data Platform & Insights
SEB Embedded is on a mission to push the boundaries of financial services and we are looking for an Engineering Manager to lead the Data Insights team, accountable for the data platform, including our data warehouse, how we ingest data and our reporting.
About the team
This team is at the heart of our organization's data ecosystem, delivering solutions to enable and perform the reporting function, real-time and batch data ingestion, and defining cross-domain data products. The team also provides a robust insights platform for dashboards, reporting, and stakeholder decision-making. It is a collaborative environment that champions simplicity, clarity, and efficiency while advocating for data as a first-class citizen in all initiatives.
Part of the job is to help define what our data landscape should look like, finding the right setup for each stage in our journey at SEB Embedded. What parts should we centralize and where do we empower our teams? What systems should we buy and what do we need to build? What level of data quality is good enough? Are we ready for the production scale we expect?
What you will do
As Engineering Manager, you will bridge the gap between high-level business objectives and technical execution, ensuring our data products drive value across the organization.
In this role you have an important part in fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment, by coaching and mentoring the team members. As Engineering Manager you will ensure that the team is set up for success, supporting them to reach deliverables as well as enabling effective collaborations and professional growth.
As Engineering Manager you will:
Coach and mentor engineers in the team, setting them up for success in delivery as well as supporting the professional growth of the team members.
Drive innovation, collaboration, and an inclusive, healthy team culture while reinforcing Embedded values.
Lead and take part in initiatives cross-teams to improve overall performance, collaboration and delivery.
Adapt to changing priorities and needs, guiding the team through any challenges that arise.
Together with the team, owning the full lifecycle management for the product/service portfolio.
Together with the team articulate the team goals and how they align with business objectives.
Lead and enable the team rather than doing; focusing on deepening your skills in coaching and helping others expand their capacity.
Who you are
You showcase adaptability and helpfulness, and as Engineering Manager you'll be part of fostering a culture that welcomes innovative solutions in the team - leading them through your accountable, challenge-ready, and collaborative approach.
To succeed in this role you have:
A background in data engineering, data science or other relevant field.
Experience managing a team.
Ability to collaborate, communicate and effectively advocate for data-centric initiatives across diverse stakeholders and collaboration partners.
An interest in supporting others in their growth journey, coaching and mentoring.
An innovative and flexible mindset, enabling you to support the team when encountering new challenges.
Previous experience delivering projects to production giving you the ability to anticipate challenges.
System designing skills.
Passionate about empowering teams to deliver simple, impactful solutions to complex challenges.
What we offer & application
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
