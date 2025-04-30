Engineering Manager - Consumers domain
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemnet AB i Stockholm
We're growing fast-and so is our Consumers domain! With six teams soon in place, we're looking for a dedicated Engineering Manager to lead, support, and inspire our talented developers. In the Consumers domain, we empower people to confidently navigate the home-buying journey and stay connected to the property market.
As Engineering Manager, you'll guide our teams in making strong technical decisions, align with our tech strategy, and shape the future of our products to deliver maximum value to our customers. You'll help build autonomous, high-performing teams where collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement are central.
You'll also foster a healthy team culture, drive technical excellence, and support individual and product growth. Working closely with product managers, designers, analysts, engineers, and other leaders, you'll ensure we deliver real value to our users. You will report to the Head of Engineering and collaborate closely with other Engineering Managers.
What you'll do:
Lead and support 1-2 cross-functional teams
Enable engineers to do their best work through coaching, mentorship, and continuous feedback
Collaborate closely with Product and Design to drive development
Help to drive our tech strategy and ways of working as we scale
What we're looking for:
Proven experience as an Engineering Manager (minimum 3 years) or in a similar technical leadership role
Passion for growing teams and individuals
Experience working in cross-functional, agile environments
A collaborative mindset and a strong focus on user needs
Technical background is a valuable complement to your leadership skills.
Experience and understanding of change management, with the ability to lead teams with stability and clarity in times of uncertainty and transition
If you're excited about leading high-impact teams in a fast-moving environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Your career at Hemnet With over 40 million visits each month, you'll be part of Sweden's most popular property platform - and one of the world's most admired real estate platforms. But our size and reputation aren't the only reasons why you and your 150+ colleagues enjoy working here.
Since 1998, Hemnet has been an essential go-to place for millions of Swedes, guiding them through one of life's biggest transitions: finding a new place to call home. We're proud to make this life-changing, often stressful journey as seamless as possible. Our friendly Hemnet culture fosters a dynamic, playful environment where every voice is valued. Here, you'll join a welcoming team that encourages you to thrive and grow, working alongside passionate colleagues from around the world. A Hybrid Way of Working Our vibrant office in central Stockholm is the hub of our collaboration and culture, providing a lively space that fosters team spirit. We come together in the office three days a week, with two flexible remote days. To be part of our team, it's essential to be based in or near Stockholm.
The last day to apply is May 12. After the deadline, we will review all applications and begin scheduling interviews. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemnet AB
(org.nr 556260-0089), http://www.hemnet.se Arbetsplats
Hemnet Jobbnummer
9312914