Engineering Manager - App team

At Svea Solar, we're reshaping the future of renewable energy, and our native app is at the core of our mission to empower customers to take charge of their energy journey. Available to all our customers, the app provides real-time insights into solar energy generation, energy consumption, and battery storage. It's a vital tool for a greener, smarter future.
To take this platform to the next level, we're searching for an Engineering Manager to lead and inspire our talented App Team. If you have a passion for leadership, technology, and sustainable innovation, we'd love to hear from you!
The roleAs the Engineering Manager for our App Team, you'll be part of a group of 6 dedicated engineers. Working closely with our Product Manager you'll ensure that the team delivers products our customers love while maintaining technical excellence and fostering a culture of collaboration and growth.
This role strikes a balance between people leadership and technical expertise.
Key Responsibilities
Help the team estimate work and planning of short and long term goals as well as updating PMs and stakeholders on changes
Foster a positive and collaborative engineering culture that empowers the team to do their best work.
Mentor and develop engineers, helping them advance their skills and careers.
Ensure adherence to technical guidelines and continuously seek opportunities to improve processes and product quality.
Work closely with the Product Manager to align technical efforts with business goals and ensure smooth communication across all of our software teams.
Promote agile methodologies and help the team own their products from development to delivery.
Are we a match?
o thrive at Svea Solar, it's important that our values align with yours, as they are the guiding stars that help us move forward. Our organizational language is English, so fluency is essential for this position.
We're looking for someone with experience in leadership within an agile product organization. If you also have the following, you're likely a perfect fit for this role:
A technical understanding or background, ideally with hands-on experience in software development (Experience as a software developer is advantageous.)
Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to align teams and stakeholders around shared goals.
A strategic mindset, able to balance technical priorities with business needs. At Svea Solar we believe in Collaboration-first mentality which is why we work three days at the office to share ideas and better collaborate between the teams.
If this sounds like you, we'd love to connect! Apply now and join us on our journey to create a brighter, greener future.
What we offer At Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment.
Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application- We will start reviewing applications immediately, so don't wait to apply!
• Onthis page, you will find more information about our recruitment processes.
• For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records. We warmly welcome your application!
