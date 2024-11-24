Engineering Graduate Program - Design Engineer within Electromobility
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Work with the latest technologies to shape tomorrow's society
Imagine yourself working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
We are passionate about what we do, we aim for high performance and thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 colleagues united around the world by a culture of care, empowerment, and inclusiveness, where each one of us can give our very best.
Are you ready to join the Engineering Graduate Program?
The Engineering Graduate Program at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is a global 12-month program where you are offered the perfect mix of on-the-job learning and diverse training modules. You will get the chance to use your technical and creative engineering skills while gaining valuable experience working with real products on real business challenges.
Besides your manager, who will guide and support you in your daily job, you will have a supportive network of peer graduates, colleagues across the globe and senior leaders to help you excel. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
How you will make an impact
You will have the opportunity to be a part of the team who is responsible for leading the development of Power Distribution Units (PDUs) for Battery and Fuel Cell Electric vehicles within Volvo Group Trucks Technology. Our team is involved in the entire product lifecycle, from pre-studies and concept development to industrialization, production, and maintenance.
As a Design Engineer in Electromobility, your focus will be on various design areas within High Voltage Power Distribution Units. This may include busbars, cast aluminum, molded plastic, sheet metal, sealings, fasteners, thermal interface materials, and more, depending on future development. You will have the opportunity to come up with innovative design ideas to enhance cost-effectiveness and efficiency. You will work closely with the product owners and design leaders, collaborating with other teams, functions, and experts within Volvo.
Joining our team will provide you with a challenging and rewarding environment, where you can contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology.
Who are you?
As a person, you are service-minded, communicative, and proactive. Your solution-oriented mindset, analytical thinking, and creative approach enable you to find innovative solutions to challenges. You have a strong desire to learn and expand your knowledge.
To be successful in this role, you have:
* A bachelor's or master's degree within Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent.
* Relevant coursework in mechanical engineering.
* Good understanding of product design and development. Knowledge of CAD, CAE, and GA (Geometrical Assurance including GD&T).
Fluency in written and verbal English.
To be qualified for the Graduate Engineering program, you must have completed a master's or bachelor's degree within the past 18 months, and you should not have exceeded two years of full-time working prior to starting.
Knowledge of electrical driveline products, particularly electrical distribution parts, is a plus. If you have experience in leading projects for organizations or unions in school or other relevant settings, it is a big plus. Hands-on experience in production or workshops, as well as experience from the automotive industry, is also advantageous.
What's in it for you?
Our Engineering Graduate Program starts in August 2025, and you will be offered a permanent position at Volvo Group Trucks Technology with placement in Sweden, Gothenburg. These are some of the benefits of joining our program:
* An opportunity to work with the latest technology
* An exciting and global working environment with experienced colleagues
* Possibility to gain international experience through a short-term assignment abroad
* A competitive salary and permanent position from day one
* A variety of workshops and seminars designed to help you grow into your future career at Volvo Group
* Possibility to shape your own career with endless career opportunities
The application process
The journey begins! An email confirmation will be sent as soon as you submit your application. After this, it is still possible to update your personal profile by logging into your account. The hiring team will review your application together with the hiring manager. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with information about the following steps.
The last application date is the 27th of November.
If you have any questions, please contact: Info.Engineering.Graduate.Program@volvo.com
