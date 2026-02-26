Engineering Director - Asic Development, Lund
2026-02-26
Lead the Next Generation of ARTPECTM Innovation! High-quality, innovative SoC/ASIC designs are critical to Axis's continued growth and future success. As we push the boundaries of cutting-edge technology with demanding requirements for low power, high performance, and security, we're expanding our ASIC department to meet the evolving challenges of next-generation data processing.
What you'll do
As Engineering Director for ASIC Development, you will lead a growing organization of four teams, three in Lund and one based in Stockholm, responsible for designing our next-generation ARTPECTM (AXIS RealTime Picture EnCoder) - the application processors powering Axis products worldwide. This is a manager-of-managers role where you will lead, mentor, and develop your management team while driving the strategic direction of our ASIC capabilities.
Your teams encompass the full spectrum of ASIC development: Architecture, System Design, RTL Design, Verification, Synthesis, and more. You'll work with a dynamic mix of seasoned senior engineers and talented newer team members, fostering collaboration across the organization and with other critical Axis teams including IP development and Software.
As Engineering Director, you will have overall responsibility for the department's success and impact. Your key responsibilities include:
* Lead, mentor, and develop four (and growing) engineering managers, building their leadership capabilities and fostering a high-performance culture
* Manage and strengthen cross-team collaboration and cohesion across geographically distributed teams
* Create a stimulating, creative, and inclusive working environment that attracts and retains top ASIC talent
* Drive the execution of the ASIC development roadmap, ensuring timely delivery of complex, high-stakes projects
* Oversee planning, budgeting, resource allocation, and day-to-day operations for your teams
* Lead organizational and process development initiatives to continuously improve efficiency, quality, and predictability
* Manage your department's project portfolio, from initial planning through to successful tape-out
* Provide expert guidance across all phases of ASIC development: architecture, design, verification, synthesis, technology evaluation, low power design, and physical design
* Collaborate closely with your Senior Director on strategic initiatives, providing critical input from the development teams
* Drive technical innovation and maintain Axis's position at the forefront of technology nodes
Who are you?
We're seeking a driven, passionate leader who excels at both ASIC development and people leadership. You're energized by building world-class teams and solving complex technical challenges.
Required qualifications:
* Education: Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or related field
* Significant experience (10+ years) in ASIC/SoC development with proven track record of successful tape-outs
* Demonstrated experience (5+ years) leading and developing ASIC engineering teams, preferably managing other managers
* Experience working with 3rd party IP providers and ASIC partners is highly valued.
* Strong leadership capabilities with ability to motivate, inspire, and develop people
* Strategic thinking combined with hands-on problem-solving abilities
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills across technical and business domains
* Ambitious and proactive with strong initiative-taking abilities
* Comfortable operating in a fast-paced, high-growth environment
* Passionate about both technical excellence and organizational development
About the ASIC Department
Our ASIC department is responsible for designing ARTPECTM (AXIS RealTime Picture EnCoder), the powerful application processors at the heart of Axis products. With a rich 30+ year history of innovation, we've built a world-class ASIC development environment that sets industry standards.
Current Team Structure:
* Four specialized teams covering Architecture, System, Design, Verification, Synthesis, and more
* Multi-location presence (including Stockholm)
* Excellent mix of senior experts and emerging talent
* Strong collaborative culture with IP teams, Software teams, and cross-functional partners
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
