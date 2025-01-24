Engineer with experience in synthetic data for Deep Learning
Do you want to work with cutting edge technologies within video analytics together with highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Take a look at this opportunity!
Who is your future team?
You will join our Core Technologies Analytics team, that is responsible for the foundation of Axis long term technology within video analytics. We deliver new core technology functionality to Axis future analytics applications and solutions.
The position is hands-on in a highly skilled team that values individual growth, teamwork and great spirit. The team has a unique profile of technically strong and ambitious yet humble and supportive developers with a desire to achieve great results while maintaining an inspiring work atmosphere.
What will you do?
You will play a vital role in the Core Technologies Analytics team, focusing on Deep Learning at the research frontline and developing production-ready, high-quality algorithms for embedded, server and cloud systems. Your responsibilities will include enabling new product features and mastering complex problems within the Deep Learning domain. You will be an important part of the creation of analytics features and participating in the exciting development path leading to the launch of new competitive products and solutions.
One of the most important areas in Deep Learning development is producing training material for the algorithms. Here synthetic data plays an important role, and the area becomes rapidly more and more developed. You will be part of the team driving this area.
Who are we looking for?
Now we are looking for an experienced engineer with a genuine interest to work with video analytics algorithms, synthetic data generation for Deep Learning and AI, and realism in computer graphic.
We believe that you are a pragmatic and structured person with an open and curious mindset. You are communicative and enjoy teamwork. You probably have an engineering degree and work experience in the game graphics and graphic design area.
As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the different agile working methodologies used in our projects.
The following would also be great merits:
* Experience in tools like Unreal Engine, Houdini and Blender.
* Experience in working with synthetic data for Deep Learning development.
* Experience with procedural generation, and the artistic graphical knowledge to make natural and realistic materials, textures, and lighting.
* Experience of leadership roles.
What Axis has to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ. We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
