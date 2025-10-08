Engineer Material Development
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Engineer of Material development will be responsible for technical activities related to the evaluation and analysis of Li battery cells and associated materials. The position focuses on supporting the development, optimization, and validation of materials and components to ensure reliable performance in both commercial and R&D cell projects.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Conduct material characterization, electrochemical testing, and performance evaluation of Li battery cells and related components.
• Analyze test data to assess material behavior, degradation mechanisms, and cell performance trends.
• Support design and process optimization efforts to improve cell performance, safety, and manufacturability.
• Perform failure analysis to identify root causes of performance deviations and propose corrective actions.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams-including cell design, process, and quality groups-to ensure consistent material evaluation standards and test methodologies.
• Prepare technical documentation, data summaries, and reports to support engineering decisions and project reviews.
• Stay informed on advancements in Li battery materials, analysis techniques, and relevant industry standards.
• Execute assigned evaluation and analysis tasks in consultation with senior engineers and contribute to achieving project milestones.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc or MSc in Chemical/Material/Electrical Engineering, and Chemistry.
• Experience and fundamental understanding in evaluation, testing, or analysis of Li battery cells or related materials.
• Proficiency in analytical and electrochemical testing methods (e.g., EIS, charge/discharge cycling, material characterization).
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with attention to data integrity and reproducibility.
• Effective communication and collaboration skills within a multidisciplinary R&D environment.
Specific skills
• Hands-on experience with electrochemical testing (charge/discharge, EIS, CV).
• Basic proficiency in data analysis tools (Excel, Origin, Python preferred).
• Familiarity with material characterization techniques (XRD, SEM, ICP).
• Understanding of laboratory QA/QC principles.
• Ability to follow established test protocols with precision and consistency.
Personal success factors
• Strong curiosity and eagerness to build technical expertise.
• Meticulous attention to experimental accuracy and data integrity.
• Effective communication and willingness to collaborate with team members.
• Adaptability to changing priorities and openness to guidance from senior staff.
