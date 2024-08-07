Engine Test Cell Technician
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Verification, Testing & Materials Technology in Gothenburg is now looking for an Engine Test Cell Technician to work with testing of internal combustion engines and after treatment systems. Verification, Testing & Materials Technology is a test laboratory with test capacity for internal combustion engines, electric motors, acoustic, material testing and system testing. The organization also includes engine and technical work shops along with areas for calibration and services of test equipment and facility process maintenance.
You will be a part of an highly engaged and tight team of 22 people with various backgrounds and experience, all with the same goal to continue to deliver test results with high quality. You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our ambition is to build teams that are diverse in the aspects of age, gender, and competence.
About the role
We are looking for an Engine Test Cell Technician to strengthen our team within engine test cell operation. In this role, you will be a part of a team that provides performance and calibration engineers with measurement data in different phases of the development process of an internal combustion engine, electric motor and/or gearbox as well as validation of the final products.
You will together with performance and calibration engineers prepare and hands on connect the test objects, including external test equipment, into the test cells. You are responsible to execute tests and manage the automation system in the test cell. For efficient and successful execution of our tests, you will have a close cooperation with expertise within the engine laboratory such as mechanical workshop and measurement equipment experts.
Who are you?
We don't know you yet, but we believe that you have a positive attitude, a "can do" mindset, and an ability to interact and cooperate effectively. You have a drive to deliver results, like to analyze problems and results, and are interested in improving work methods. You are passionate about finding solutions to fulfill the challenging and constantly varying demands from our customers, the performance, and calibration engineers.
To succeed in this role, we also see that you have:
* Knowledge and experience of how to get on top of an automation system.
* Experience from engine and/or gearbox testing is a merit but not a demand.
* Preferably a bachelor- or master's degree, or similar technical education within engineering.
* You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 34 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
