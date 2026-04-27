Engine Application Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-04-27
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your opportunity
At Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea of leading the way towards developing a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. We believe in achieving this through the talent of our employees, imagination, and technological innovation.
If you thrive on developing the future and want to be part of a team that takes common responsibility and is proud of its products and solutions, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
We are now looking for an Engine Application Engineer to join our Engine Performance & EATS team within Powertrain Technology, working closely within the network of in-house Volvo engines.
What you will do
As an Engine Application Engineer within our Engine Performance & EATS team, you will play an important part in the development of our new sustainable internal combustion engines. Your work will be focusing on engine performance development, calibration and optimization of the engines including engine aftertreatment systems to make sure it meets the targets of the product, such as emissions, power, torque, fuel consumption, and other related targets.
Our engines are used in construction equipment such as wheel loaders, excavators and articulated haulers. The development is done in close cooperation between the engine projects and machine projects in global cross functional teams.
You will work in a network of people where you contribute with your competence, ideas and visions. You will be involved in projects from the initial stages to the maintenance phase after product launch.
Your future team
We, at ICE Performance and EATS, are a group of fantastic and dedicated engineers working with tomorrow's cleaner, sustainable, and more powerful internal combustion engines for Volvo Construction Equipment.
We are responsible for the performance development of internal combustion engines for construction equipment machinery. We work with the complete development cycle from early investigations to industrialization and follow-up. Our journey towards a more sustainable future will, besides tougher emission requirements, also focus on alternative and non-fossil fuels.
We are an innovative, cross-functional, multi-national team where you will have good possibilities for your personal growth and development. We work closely together and support each other in our day-to-day activities, so it will be easy to get up in speed and become a part of our team. We offer a wide variety of competence development and good possibilities for you to further grow and take on new challenging tasks. Your colleagues are fun, passionate and always ready for new technical adventures.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we are looking for:
A skilled, curious and enthusiastic engine performance engineer with a relevant university degree with a passion for internal combustion engines. You have previous experience from engine calibration in test cell and/or machine, and a deep knowledge and understanding of internal combustion engine technology, as well as a good understanding of software control.
You are a true team player with the ability to also work without supervision and represent the team. You are structured and analytical, and you enjoy being on top of things. We hope that you are driven by the desire to create a sustainable future together with us.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
• An atmosphere of inclusion & openness where everybody counts.
• Being part of a team with great engineers where we care for, support and help each other.
• Great opportunities to develop, build a career and work cross-functionally as well as globally.
• The possibility to make a positive impact for the environment.
• Working with cutting edge technologies.
Ready for the next move?
• If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
In case you have questions regarding the position, contact Hiring Manager Stefan Larsson Head of ICE Performance & EATS at stefan.1.larsson@volvo.com
Last application day is the 17th of May.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen (visa karta
)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9878346