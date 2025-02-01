Engagement Lead
2025-02-01
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
The Role
Are you ready to lead and transform? As the primary contact for our clients, you'll ensure project deliverables meet MSA and SOW standards. You'll elevate discussions to executive leadership and represent the customer's voice within Cognizant. Your goal will be to achieve margin targets through efficiency, staffing, and performance management.
You'll handle daily client operations, swiftly resolving escalations and ensuring satisfaction. You'll forecast project revenue and margins, making the account referenceable. As part of the deal pursuit team, you'll design solutions and manage client expectations, supporting commercial discussions on cost overruns and scope creep.
Your expertise in reporting will ensure timely and accurate internal and client reports. You'll lead process reviews with clients, providing updates and future plans. Driving transformation initiatives with offshore delivery, PEx, automation, and vertical teams will be key to meeting contract commitments. You'll collaborate with client finance, IT, and procurement teams to execute transformation initiatives.
Qualifications include a B.Com/M.Com/MBA/CA Intermediate with 10-12 years of BPO experience in F&A domains (P2P, O2C, R2R). Advanced MS Office skills, strong people management, and exposure to North American environments are essential. You'll need strong negotiation skills, business acumen, and the ability to find win-win solutions. Excellent interpersonal skills and confidence in interacting with senior stakeholders are a must.
We value communication skills, an innovative mindset, analytical abilities, attention to detail, and presentation skills. Join us and drive change while delivering excellence!
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Our commitment to diversity and inclusion:
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com with your request and contact information.
with your request and contact information.
