Energy Storage Technology Expert
2023-01-17
Do you want to be actively involved and make a difference in the realisation of the energy transition? Do you know all about energy storage and can you use your skills to help customers in the energy market? Then this is the job for you!
In Energy Storage Northern Europe team, DNV offers independent advisory and testing services to all stakeholders in the industry. For energy storage, the focus is on grid-scale applications, where our services span the entire life cycle of such installations: starting with feasibility and market studies, then due diligences and independent/owner's engineering, as well as operational services like monitoring and power failure investigations. Furthermore, we offer trainings and workshops to our customers and cover their testing and risk assessment needs. Our customers include transmission and distribution system operators, investors, project developers, technology suppliers and authorities, within Sweden but also in Europe and beyond.
As Energy Storage Technology Expert, you will be doing diverse technical consultancy work in energy storage projects (primarily grid-scale batteries) for customers, for 70-80% of your time. In most projects, you will work in a team with colleagues with a different levels of experience and/or backgrounds; in some projects, you will manage the project team. Additionally, you will support business development, interacting with customers and working with colleagues to win new projects for our team.
Can you assess whether a grid-scale energy storage system is well-designed, safe and meets its specifications? Are you able to determine the risks and mitigation measures for an energy storage project or for an energy storage company to be acquired, and communicate them understandably to the investor? Are you aware of the technical, financial and regulatory developments in the grid-scale energy storage market, now and in the coming years, and can you make our customers aware of what that means for them? Do you know how to model the technical and financial performance of grid-scale energy storage systems in given applications, to determine feasibility and optimal technology? We do all this and much more!
By joining our international team at DNV, you will contribute to the energy transition through enabling widespread and safe deployment and operation of energy storage systems. You will be part of a company working independently as a voice for the industry, making the world safer smarter and greener by supporting our customers and their long-term high-impact endeavours. You will be part of a high-performing, innovative team that reflects the equality, respect, and diversity we wish to see in the world. As part of our ambitious and strategically important unit, your professional development will be rapid, comprehensive and continuously adjusted to your interests and competences.
Overview of your tasks and responsibilities
Executing consultancy/engineering projects on grid-scale energy storage systems, such as (depending on customer needs and your background and preferences):
Technical due diligence
Independent / owner's engineering
Business case assessments (techno-economic calculations)
Safety reviews and risk assessments (incl. standards review and testing)
Trainings for customers
Managing small and medium-sized projects within the team
Supporting business development activities
Supporting team members and business developers in winning new projects
Preparing proposals to customers
Extending our external network and finding project opportunities
Building strong relationships with external customers - gathering and following through new leads to clear proposals and contractual agreement
Meeting new customers and presenting DNV's services
Preparing and giving presentations at customer meetings and events
Tracking and responding to new industry/market developments
Building an internal network to gain and share knowledge and opportunities
Providing input on strategic planning and marketing decisions
Position qualified
We're looking for a team player who takes initiative, has analytical skills and is eager to understand the technical consequences of a business decision as well as the business consequences of a technical decision.
Personal characteristics/behaviour
Dynamic and enthusiastic team player
Quick analysis and rational judgment
Effective communication - in a clear, precise and structured way
Networking - builds a useful network of contacts and relationships
Delivery and results - within scope, time and budget, going the extra mile if needed
Master's degree in electrotechnical engineering, sustainable energy technology or a similar technical study
Strong analytical skills
Understanding of the energy transition, the role of energy storage in transmission and distribution systems, and the technical aspects of this role and of various energy storage technologies themselves
At least 1 year experience with grid-scale energy storage systems / applications / regulations, as well as industry contacts, are a pro
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish or Norwegian is a clear pro)
Available for domestic (~1 day per week) and international travel (~4-6 times per year)
We offer:
Work with dedicated and competent colleagues with a high education and specialization level in an international environment
Live locally yet work on challenges globally and enjoy working at our nice and bright office in Solna, Sweden
Be part of a flexible working environment
Enjoy attractive pension- and insurance schemes (we have a collective agreement), health care contributions and other local benefits
Base Salary & Incentive scheme
