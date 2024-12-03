Energy Manager
H2GS Boden AB / Elektronikjobb / Boden Visa alla elektronikjobb i Boden
2024-12-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS Boden AB i Boden
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Energy Manager
Role purpose
The Energy Management team is a part of Stegra Boden Mill Services. Mill Services is centralized services for the whole mill area and departments. The Energy Manager will report to the Head of Mill Services and will be responsible for creating and managing the Stegra Boden energy team and IT & Automation team.
The Energy team is the owner of power distribution contracts and responsible for creating the electricity policies and strategies within usage, electrical works and forecasting. The team must work closely with the production and corporate Energy
Portfolio. IT & Automation will be responsible for Mill Services area network and automation.
Key responsibilities and tasks (not limited to):
• Ensure a safe and compliant work environment within the team and energy usage in the whole factory area.
• Leading the development of the electricity usage strategy in Stegra Boden.
• Ensuring alignment with long-term business objectives and sustainability goals.
• Leading the development of energy management within the ISO 50001.
• Establish and oversee comprehensive electrical work policies and regulatory compliance frameworks, ensuring adherence to industry standards and national grid regulations.
• Act as the primary owner and negotiator for energy and power distribution contracts, driving value optimization and long-term partnerships.
• Define, implement, and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for energy efficiency and contract performance, ensuring continuous improvement and reporting to senior leadership.
• Partner with Energy Portfolio, Procurement, and other key stakeholders to integrate energy strategies across business units and ensure cohesive implementation.
• Provide strategic oversight to maintain high reliability and resilience of the organization's power distribution systems, addressing risks proactively.
• Ensure full compliance with the Swedish National Grid requirements, proactively managing audits and regulatory changes with external authorities.
Qualifications:
• BSc or MSc in Electricity/Energy Engineering or equivalent degree with excellent understanding of financial principles and hedging.
• Experience in a similar role within heavy industry.
• Strong experience in electricity/energy management and with high voltage systems and forecasting.
• Experience working with service partners and contracts in the energy field & knowledge of procurement contracts and outsourcing.
• Experience in electricity usage and electrical works superintendent field.
• Proven leadership skills in manufacturing organizations (50+ people).
• Familiar with asset information and documentation management
systems and CMMS.
• Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001/50001 and IATF
16949.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Basic
Swedish skills are considered as an advantage.
• Swedish A -authorization ELSÄK-FS 2017:4 or possibility to acquire
the authorization within 3 months is seen as an advantage.
Location: Boden
Note: please apply with your CV in English.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9041975