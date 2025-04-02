Energy Management ML Engineer
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Do you want to be a key player in taking Vattenfall forward in the emerging energy landscape?
The energy sector is undergoing revolutionary change. Digitalization and the Internet of Things opens business opportunities in new Flex solutions, such as integration of customer flex assets e.g., stationary batteries, EV charging infrastructure, facility heating, PV inverters; as well as interaction with assets on the distribution grid.
Using innovative solutions, Vattenfall R&D has group-wide responsibility for conducting business driven technical development that supports the company's strategic focus areas.
We offer you a flexible work environment where you will have the freedom to be creative, work and develop in an exciting and rapidly changing technical field of strategic importance to the company.
Job Description
You will work as part of a team responsible for developing production ready solutions in control, steering and optimisation of flex assets; and in bringing these solutions to successful business implementation and customer operation.
In broad terms this position is responsible for core feature maintenance, monitoring and development of predictive algorithms, as well as data modelling, feature testing and performance evaluation, dashboard creations, data cleaning and insights generations.
Your primary responsibilities are to;
Maintain & develop architecture for processing data in Azure data pipelines via Azure Databricks; Develop models & versioning using ML.
Manage & deploy Azure Databricks inference notebooks and infrastructure for continuous retraining of machine learning models.
Maintain & backup Databricks workspace and associated Data Lake environment.
Second line support i.e. monitoring of forecast models and alarm/ dashboard development & integration into existing Platform Dashboards.
Report & manage workload via Azure DevOps environment.
Monitoring of operational costs, performance and computational requirements via Azure, to ensure a scalable and reliable system.
Qualifications
We are looking for an outstanding candidate to join our Energy Management team to secure our in-house competence as a Machine Learning Engineer. To suceed in this role a few years of relevant work experience are required.
Education;
Master of science degree in a quantitative field, e.g., applied engineering; computer science; data science (or similar).
Work experience;
Key techniques, methods & processes that you must be grounded in include;
Azure Cloud Services; Azure Functions; Azure DevOps
Data Engineering
Git
ML algorithms
MLOps
Python Programming
Experience and demonstrable knowledge in the following would be a benefit,
Electrical engineering, power electronics, power systems
Optimisation theory (especially linear programming) & applied methods
Azure Databricks Delta Lake with Spark; Unity Catalogue
Building Azure pipelines for automatic deployments
Creating Azure functions with APIs for callable endpoints.
Experience in creating installable Python packages
Automatic deployments of GIT repos to Azure Functions
OpenAPI specification & Swagger; FastAPI web framework
MongoDB
Meritorious;
Certified or Accredited professional qualifications
A portfolio of developer work
Language;
Fluent in English; proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus
Personal profile;
As a person you are analytical, inquisitive, committed and self-driven with proven communication and interpersonal skills; You take ownership and pride in successful customer implementation and support in first commercial operation; You innovate regarding new ways of working and in developing our technical frameworks.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Stockholm, Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Dag Wästlund Data Science & AI, +46 725 67 84 92. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Johanna Kollander +46 70 220 92 88
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Christer Gustafsson,ledarna, christer.gustafsson2@vattenfall.com
,
Juha Siipilehto juha.siipilehto@vattenfall.com
,
Christel Karlsson christel.karlsson@vattenfall.com
.
We welcome your application in English no later than 27:th of april. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
