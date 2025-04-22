EMC Test Engineer
2025-04-22
We are seeking a System Test Engineer with a specialization in Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) for complete vehicle testing.
The ideal candidate is someone who takes pride in identifying design weaknesses early on to prevent EMC-related issues in future vehicle projects. A solid understanding of relevant regulations (such as UN R10), global standards (CISPR, IEC, ISO), and electrical system behavior at both component and system levels is essential.
Requirements:
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent qualification
Familiarity with tools like Oscilloscope and CANoe
Solid background in EMC design and testing, including both emission (conducted and radiated) and immunity evaluations
Practical experience in setting up and carrying out EMC tests
Previous involvement in testing and validation processes within the automotive sector
Strong command of English, both written and spoken
Excellent interpersonal and communication abilities
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21
