Embedded SW Engineer - Wi-Fi applications
2025-12-17
About the job
In this role, you will develop cutting-edge applications based on Nordic Semiconductor technologies with a strong focus on Wi-Fi. You'll work on porting and integrating reference applications into the nRF Connect SDK, create examples showcasing product performance, and ensure high code quality through testing and documentation. You will also contribute to Zephyr RTOS by developing drivers and APIs, while collaborating closely with hardware and software teams to deliver optimized Wi-Fi solutions that meet demanding functional and performance requirements.
Key responsibilities
Development of applications based on Nordic Semiconductor technologies, with a core focus on Wi-Fi
Supporting new Nordic hardware platforms by porting and integrating reference applications and sample code in nRF Connect SDK
Creating examples presenting our products' functionality and performance
Ensuring high quality code by providing tests and documentation of developed code
Contributing to Zephyr Real-Time OS, including developing drivers, proposing new hardware models and APIs
Cooperating with multiple software and hardware teams within Nordic to deliver highly optimized Wi-Fi application code and APIs, ensuring they meet functional and performance requirements
Key Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar
Excellent C/C++ microcontroller programming skills
Strong embedded software development and debugging skills
Understanding of microcontrollers and real-time operating systems, such as Zephyr RTOS
Experience working with Arm CPUs
Experience working with any RTOS or Linux kernel
Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Personal Skills
To succeed in this role, you should combine strong technical expertise with excellent personal skills. We are seeking an individual with a keen eye for detail and a problem-solving mindset, capable of breaking down complex challenges and delivering high-quality, reliable code. Clear communication in English and the ability to collaborate effectively across hardware and software teams are essential. You should be proactive, adaptable, and eager to learn, thriving in a fast-paced environment where technologies evolve quickly. Strong time management and prioritization skills will help you balance development, testing, and documentation, while your initiative and creativity will drive continuous improvement and innovation.
Working for Nordic
Working at Nordic, you will be inspired and supported to develop yourself. Our teams enjoy a professional and informal working environment. We value and encourage the continuous development of skills and expertise to the highest levels. We are proud of our Norwegian heritage, our highly skilled international workforce, and our world-leading innovation.
We offer a variety of tasks and projects, and the possibility to work alongside some of the world's most renowned experts within their field. We encourage our employees to question the established and innovate while expecting professionalism, commitment, and the will to learn.
Benefits
Competitive salary with short- and long-term incentive plan
Flexible working hours
Medical insurance
Family-friendly policies, insurances, and benefits
Practical details
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Please note that this position might be subject to a background check.
Nordic Semiconductor Sweden AB
(org.nr 556767-1606)
Luntmakargatan 18
111 37 STOCKHOLM
