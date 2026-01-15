Embedded SW Developer
2026-01-15
We are looking for a skilled and experienced Software Engineer to help the team with the development of a new multi-brand platform for vision cameras. You are expected to have solid knowledge and experience with image pipeline for camera-based solutions in the automotive field. The team works in an agile setup with dailies, sprint planning, and PI planning. .
Skills & Experience Required:
• You have worked for a minimum of 5 years as an Embedded SW development in Linux environment using C++
• Networking for embedded Linux application development (DHCP, VLAN, ipconfig, multicast/unicast).
• Good understanding of ethernet communication for IP cameras.
• Good understanding of protocols for video streaming (SOME/IP, RTP, RTSP).
• Experience with video processing (H264 encoding/decoding).
• Good understanding of video streaming handling, including synchronization and managing multiple video feeds simultaneously.
• You are a team player who is open to supporting, learning and exploring new areas and techniques.
• You are communicative, flexible and can easily collaborate and create a network
• you are analytical and result-oriented with a can-do mentality
spirit.
• You have strong problem-solving skills and have a passion for innovation and a desire to push boundaries
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• A big plus if you have a Swedish B driving license
You are located in Sweden and can work 100% onsite in Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ESW Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Herkulesgatan 1K, vån 2
417 03 GÖTEBORG
